Read full article on original website
Related
WTKR
Esprit Decor Student Athlete of the Week- Messiah Delhomme
NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- On Thursday, Warwick legend Michael Vick spoke to the current Raiders team ahead of its state semifinal match-up with Dinwiddie. Among the group of current stars listening to Vick, sophomore Messiah Delhomme. "I want to be in the NFL one day and get in the Hall...
13newsnow.com
Commodores & Phantoms charge to state finals with wins
Despite Duke bound running back Peyton Jones having to be helped off the field and not returning when the game was tied at 7, Maury found a way and topped Green Run 21-14 and head to the Class 5 state title game next Saturday. No status on the injury to Jones.
WTKR
Decker to be hired as new Old Dominion offensive coordinator
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's offense is set to receive a hopeful big boost, adding the architect of one of the FCS's top units to the coaching staff. A source close to the football program confirmed to News 3 that Kevin Decker will be hired as the Monarchs' new offensive coordinator. Decker has already changed his Twitter handle to @CoachDeckODU.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coach’s milestone win just the 1st step for Hampton boys
At some point early this winter, Hampton boys basketball coach Joe Lafko will achieve something “that’s been a career goal with me forever.”. The WPIAL Hall of Famer will earn his 500th victory spanning 32-plus seasons, including the past 26 at Hampton. Lafko, 56, will celebrate with his...
Augusta Free Press
William & Mary, under former UVA coach Mike London, set to open FCS playoffs
The William & Mary football team begins its postseason journey on Saturday in the second round of the FCS Playoffs at home against Gardner-Webb (2 p.m., ESPN+) at Zable Stadium in Williamsburg. At 10-1, the fifth-seeded Tribe produced their most successful regular-season record in school history, knocking off three ranked...
WTKR
Maury, Phoebus punch tickets to state title games
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Maury and Phoebus are the only two 757 teams left standing and will get the chance to play for the ultimate prize next Saturday. In a rematch of last year's Class 5 state semifinal, the Commodores showed up and forced the same result, topping Green Run, 21-14, at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Saturday.
Inside Nova
Brentsville gets another shot at Phoebus in state semifinals
A year ago, a broken right pinkie toe kept Loren White sidelined until three days before Brentsville’s first state semifinal appearance. White, the team’s head coach, discovered the injury after Brentsville trainer Emily Sterling urged him to get it checked out. Two days after the Tigers beat Meridian on Bryce Jackson’s last-second touchdown in the Class 3, Region B final, White had surgery to repair the damaged digit.
ODU hoops wins battle for Norfolk against Norfolk State 68-62 in front of crowd of 8,000
In just the fourth meeting since 2015, the ODU and Norfolk State men's basketball teams met on the court. 8,000 Fans packed into Chartway Arena to see the cross town rivalry.
Newburgh, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bennett School of Innovative Technology football team will have a game with Newburgh Free Academy on December 04, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Highland Springs, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Stone Bridge High School football team will have a game with Highland Springs High School on December 03, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Virginia Beach, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Maury High School football team will have a game with Green Run High School on December 03, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Woodstock, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Poquoson High School football team will have a game with Central High School - Woodstock on December 03, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working for city
Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working …. ‘Santa Looks Like Me’ event at Waterside highlights …. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. Western Branch prepares for first state semifinal …. The Bruins face Freedom out of Woodbridge, VA. Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 13. Fantasy Football...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake mass shooting memorial services
Local foundation hosts holiday shopping spree for …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding interviews Cynthia Dowd about the first-ever Jazzy Christmas Concert to benefit the H.O.P.E. Foundation. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. According to a news release, the service...
Chesapeake man wins $150K off $3 Powerball ticket
One man in Chesapeake is $150,000 richer after buying one of the winning tickets in a recent Powerball drawing.
WAVY News 10
Police: One shot on Americana Drive in Newport News
Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Americana Drive and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-one-shot-in-newport-news/. Police: One shot on Americana Drive in Newport News. Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Americana Drive and found a man...
Singer collects for families in need ahead of holiday drag performance
K'Bana Blaq will take the stage as Vivian Valentine on Saturday, December 10, but first, he wants to make sure those without a home for the holidays can keep warm.
thenewsprogress.com
Be Strong in the Lord, Virginia
We never know when tragedy will touch our communities. One week after the senseless murder of three University of Virginia football players, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake killed six of his coworkers and injured numerous others. Late Tuesday evening, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake...
Missy Elliott To Deliver Commencement Address to Norfolk State University Graduates
Grammy-award-winning singer, rapper, songwriter and producer Missy Elliott will deliver the keynote address to approximately 400 graduating students at Norfolk State University’s Commencement Ceremony. The 109th Commencement will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall, located on the campus of Norfolk State...
Hopewell winery says customers paid with fake $100 bill
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a winery in Hopewell says two customers ripped off the gift shop with a fake bill. Surveillance footage from Sunday, Nov. 27, shows two people walking into Haley’s Honey Meadery on E. Broadway in downtown Hopewell. One person is seen wearing a blue hoodie while the other is […]
Comments / 5