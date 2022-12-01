NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Maury and Phoebus are the only two 757 teams left standing and will get the chance to play for the ultimate prize next Saturday. In a rematch of last year's Class 5 state semifinal, the Commodores showed up and forced the same result, topping Green Run, 21-14, at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Saturday.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO