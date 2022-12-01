ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for April burglary at James Island storage facility

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred at a James Island storage facility in April.

An officer was patrolling the Riverland Market shopping center on Folly Road on April 27 at around 11:40 p.m. when they observed a Uhaul backed into a parking space with the rear of the truck facing toward the Public Storage facility, according to the Charleston Police Department (CPD.)

Charleston man, 89, arrested after pointing gun at wife’s head

A CPD report indicates that additional officers arrived on scene and found the chain link fencing near the truck had been cut. Officers then located a storage locker on the first floor with “substantial damage” to the door which had been “pried and forced open” and a pry bar and pair of bolt cutters leaning against the wall.

According to the report, an estimated $300 worth of items were stolen from the locker including a portable generator, two interior LED lights, conduit wire, a weather-resistant radio, and a bicycle.

Following an investigation, 48-year-old Kenneth Rouse was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree violent burglary and driving under suspension.

