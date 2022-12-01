Man arrested for April burglary at James Island storage facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred at a James Island storage facility in April.

An officer was patrolling the Riverland Market shopping center on Folly Road on April 27 at around 11:40 p.m. when they observed a Uhaul backed into a parking space with the rear of the truck facing toward the Public Storage facility, according to the Charleston Police Department (CPD.)

A CPD report indicates that additional officers arrived on scene and found the chain link fencing near the truck had been cut. Officers then located a storage locker on the first floor with “substantial damage” to the door which had been “pried and forced open” and a pry bar and pair of bolt cutters leaning against the wall.

According to the report, an estimated $300 worth of items were stolen from the locker including a portable generator, two interior LED lights, conduit wire, a weather-resistant radio, and a bicycle.

Following an investigation, 48-year-old Kenneth Rouse was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree violent burglary and driving under suspension.

