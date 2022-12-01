ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Sierra Sun

One person found dead in Truckee house fire

TRUCKEE, Calif. — One person was found dead in a house fire on Dec. 1, in the Pla-Vada Woodlands subdivision. There were not other known occupants in the building at the time. Due to the condition of the decedent, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office – Coroners Division is working to confirm the identity.
TRUCKEE, CA
Elko Daily Free Press

Watch now: Rescue after car crashes upside down in water in Reno

On Nov. 26, officers with the Reno Police Department witnessed a vehicle crash into a ravine near Virginia Street and Talus. Even though the temperature was extremely cold, officers entered the water to rescue the occupants of the vehicle. Chief Soto would like to commend the officers, and emphasize that this is an example of the selfless action Reno Police Officers are willing to take for their community.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -NOON UPDATE: The Reno Police Department reported the suspect was armed with a knife. ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department shot a suspect in the valet area of the Silver Legacy on Sunday morning, sending him to the hospital. The man’s condition was unknown, Sparks Police Department...
RENO, NV
krcrtv.com

Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Downtown Reno

Reno Police say they responded to a man that was armed with a knife in the area of Fifth Street and Virginia Street. When officers contacted the suspect, he refused to listen to any verbal commands and police began to chase him on foot. An officer made one attempt to...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Fire destroys 2 vacant homes off 10th Street in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two vacant homes were destroyed in a fire in the area of 10th and Montello streets in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) received the call just before 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 3. The home was fully involved when they arrived.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire destroys abandoned home in northeast Reno, singes another

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One abandoned home was lost in a Saturday afternoon fire in northeast Reno and a neighboring abandoned home was singed, the Reno Fire Department reported. It happened about 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Montello streets. Flames were fully involved in one home as firefighters...
RENO, NV
KRON4 News

Big rig catches fire on Eastbound I-80

(KRON)– A big rig truck caught fire on I-80 eastbound at the Donner Lake Interchange Friday morning around 10:20 a.m., according to a tweet from Truckee CHP. Traffic in the area is temporarily being held due to fire, the tweet stated. “Good thing there was plenty of snow in the area,” the tweet read in […]
TRUCKEE, CA
police1.com

Video: Nev. police officers rescue 2 people after car plunges into ravine

RENO, Nev. — Body camera footage shows the intense moments leading up to officers rescuing two people from frigid waters after their car plunged into a ravine last week. Reno Police Department officers were on scene of a fatal crash on November 26 when another vehicle didn’t notice the closed road. The vehicle, which didn’t slow down at a stop sign, narrowly missed striking the officers on scene and rolled down an embankment – coming to a rest upside down in the ravine, News4.com reported. The officers raced down the ravine to check on the vehicle’s occupants.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Evacuations lifted after powder found inside letter deemed non-hazardous

People inside a building near the courthouse needed to be evacuated after authorities responded to a hazmat incident in downtown Reno Friday afternoon. Officials evacuated the building at 350 South Center Street around 2:15 p.m. where officers say three people were exposed to a powder found inside an envelope. The...
RENO, NV
mymotherlode.com

More Details Released On High Speed Chase Arrest

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about Tuesday evening’s high-speed chase arrest of 35-year-old Ryan Scott Bonnett of Reno, Nevada. We reported earlier that Bonnett was spotted in a stolen vehicle and eventually arrested near Peaceful Oak Road. The Sheriff’s Office...
SONORA, CA
Record-Courier

The Dec. 2, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — All Douglas County schools are on a 90-minute delay this morning due to winter weather and road conditions. Chains or snow tires are required on Highway 395 from the intersection with Highway 88 all the way to Topaz and on Highway 208 from Holbrook Junction east.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Fire, Washoe Sheriff arrest man on arson charge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office have made a joint arrest for third degree arson. 31-year-old Anthony Messman was also charged with multiple non-fire related felony charges, including possession of a deadly weapon, possession of controlled substances, and domestic battery. On...
RENO, NV
ABC10

Woman dead after single-vehicle accident in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A woman died overnight Wednesday after hitting a power pole and tree in Placer County. According to California Highway Patrol, a 48-year-old woman was speeding east on Foresthill Road when she crossed into the westbound lanes. She hit a curb, swiped a PG&E power pole, and went airborne.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Elko Daily Free Press

Fentanyl, heroin, meth seized during arrest at Elko hotel-casino

ELKO – A woman reported to be fleeing law enforcement in Sparks with her boyfriend from Elko was located early Friday at an Elko hotel/casino, and they reportedly had fentanyl, meth and heroin in their possession. Naomi Perry, 25, was wanted on warrants for drug possession, child abuse and...
ELKO, NV

