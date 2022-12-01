Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
One person found dead in Truckee house fire
TRUCKEE, Calif. — One person was found dead in a house fire on Dec. 1, in the Pla-Vada Woodlands subdivision. There were not other known occupants in the building at the time. Due to the condition of the decedent, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office – Coroners Division is working to confirm the identity.
Elko Daily Free Press
Watch now: Rescue after car crashes upside down in water in Reno
On Nov. 26, officers with the Reno Police Department witnessed a vehicle crash into a ravine near Virginia Street and Talus. Even though the temperature was extremely cold, officers entered the water to rescue the occupants of the vehicle. Chief Soto would like to commend the officers, and emphasize that this is an example of the selfless action Reno Police Officers are willing to take for their community.
KOLO TV Reno
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -NOON UPDATE: The Reno Police Department reported the suspect was armed with a knife. ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department shot a suspect in the valet area of the Silver Legacy on Sunday morning, sending him to the hospital. The man’s condition was unknown, Sparks Police Department...
krcrtv.com
Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
2news.com
Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Downtown Reno
Reno Police say they responded to a man that was armed with a knife in the area of Fifth Street and Virginia Street. When officers contacted the suspect, he refused to listen to any verbal commands and police began to chase him on foot. An officer made one attempt to...
mynews4.com
Fire destroys 2 vacant homes off 10th Street in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two vacant homes were destroyed in a fire in the area of 10th and Montello streets in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) received the call just before 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 3. The home was fully involved when they arrived.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys abandoned home in northeast Reno, singes another
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One abandoned home was lost in a Saturday afternoon fire in northeast Reno and a neighboring abandoned home was singed, the Reno Fire Department reported. It happened about 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Montello streets. Flames were fully involved in one home as firefighters...
Big rig catches fire on Eastbound I-80
(KRON)– A big rig truck caught fire on I-80 eastbound at the Donner Lake Interchange Friday morning around 10:20 a.m., according to a tweet from Truckee CHP. Traffic in the area is temporarily being held due to fire, the tweet stated. “Good thing there was plenty of snow in the area,” the tweet read in […]
police1.com
Video: Nev. police officers rescue 2 people after car plunges into ravine
RENO, Nev. — Body camera footage shows the intense moments leading up to officers rescuing two people from frigid waters after their car plunged into a ravine last week. Reno Police Department officers were on scene of a fatal crash on November 26 when another vehicle didn’t notice the closed road. The vehicle, which didn’t slow down at a stop sign, narrowly missed striking the officers on scene and rolled down an embankment – coming to a rest upside down in the ravine, News4.com reported. The officers raced down the ravine to check on the vehicle’s occupants.
1 Person Injured In A Multi Vehicle Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash on Thursday night. The crash happened near Mae Anne Avenue near Sierra Highlands at round 7:45 p.m. Authorities said that the collision involved 12 cars. Reno Police confirmed that one person was injured in the crash. The identity and condition of the...
Winter storm bringing rain, snow to California with more than a foot of snow possible
It's little rest for the weary for travelers in California trying to get over the passes in the Sierra Nevada as a second storm is barreling through the Golden State just hours after a first storm blasted the mountains with feet of snow and wind gusts reaching as high as 99 mph.
2news.com
Evacuations lifted after powder found inside letter deemed non-hazardous
People inside a building near the courthouse needed to be evacuated after authorities responded to a hazmat incident in downtown Reno Friday afternoon. Officials evacuated the building at 350 South Center Street around 2:15 p.m. where officers say three people were exposed to a powder found inside an envelope. The...
mymotherlode.com
More Details Released On High Speed Chase Arrest
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about Tuesday evening’s high-speed chase arrest of 35-year-old Ryan Scott Bonnett of Reno, Nevada. We reported earlier that Bonnett was spotted in a stolen vehicle and eventually arrested near Peaceful Oak Road. The Sheriff’s Office...
FOX Reno
One of Washoe Valley's fire stations permanently closed after bat infestation
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue officials have permanently closed the Bowers Mansion fire station in Washoe Valley after a bat infestation this summer. The board of fire commissioners voted last month to allow fire officials to shutter Station 30, one...
Record-Courier
The Dec. 2, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — All Douglas County schools are on a 90-minute delay this morning due to winter weather and road conditions. Chains or snow tires are required on Highway 395 from the intersection with Highway 88 all the way to Topaz and on Highway 208 from Holbrook Junction east.
KOLO TV Reno
Family left to clean up after police chase ends with crash in their front yard
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car drove through the front yard of a home Monday. Josue Vasquez and his parents were going about their night when they heard a loud noise outside their home at 9th Street and Silverada Boulevard. “It sounded like an explosion,” he said. “We all panic...
Winter Storm: Schools closed in El Dorado County due to ice, snow
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Some schools in El Dorado County announced closures Friday morning as snow continues to impact roads.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire, Washoe Sheriff arrest man on arson charge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office have made a joint arrest for third degree arson. 31-year-old Anthony Messman was also charged with multiple non-fire related felony charges, including possession of a deadly weapon, possession of controlled substances, and domestic battery. On...
Woman dead after single-vehicle accident in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A woman died overnight Wednesday after hitting a power pole and tree in Placer County. According to California Highway Patrol, a 48-year-old woman was speeding east on Foresthill Road when she crossed into the westbound lanes. She hit a curb, swiped a PG&E power pole, and went airborne.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fentanyl, heroin, meth seized during arrest at Elko hotel-casino
ELKO – A woman reported to be fleeing law enforcement in Sparks with her boyfriend from Elko was located early Friday at an Elko hotel/casino, and they reportedly had fentanyl, meth and heroin in their possession. Naomi Perry, 25, was wanted on warrants for drug possession, child abuse and...
