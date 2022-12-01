Read full article on original website
Tune-in Indiana Avenue Baptist Church’s 5:30 pm service
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Indiana Avenue Baptist Church hosts its Sunday afternoon parking lot service at 5:30 pm today. Click HERE to listen.. The staff at IABC came up with the idea to broadcast its Sunday afternoon service over WLAF Radio while members and visitors park in the church parking lot and listen to Pastor Steve Ross’s sermon all the while staying in their cars.
Watch the Christmas Parade on demand from WLAF
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Watch the Christmas Parade on DEMAND from WLAF. The telecast is made possible by these outstanding corporate partners:. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/03/2022-9AM)
AM worship service from FBC La Follette at 11 am Sunday. Listen here.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The First Baptist Church of La Follette’s regular weekly radio broadcast airs as scheduled over 1450 WLAF radio and FM 100.9 Sunday as well as over WLAF-TV 12 at 11am. Church pastor Philip Fischbach is also delivering his sermon here on 1450wlaf.com. Click HERE to listen. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/24/2021-10AM)
Robert Lindsay (R.L.) Goins, age 91 of LaFollette
Mr. Robert Lindsay (R.L.) Goins, age 91 of LaFollette passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was a member of Fundamental Missionary Baptist Church and was an accomplished mandolin player, having never received a lesson. R.L. was a Certified Auto Mechanic specializing in Auto Air Conditioning, and was employed with Claiborne Oldsmobile for over 30 years. R.L. was a true family-oriented man, and loved being with his Grandchildren. Preceded in death by Wife, Mary G. Goins, Brothers, Gene Goins, and Don Goins, and Sister, Naomi Bashore.
Jennings, Grimm Solomon, Queener sworn in at La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “This is the fifth time I’ve done this, and I’m happy to serve as the Mayor of La Follette again,” said a beaming Cliff Jennings at Thursday’s swearing in ceremony held at La Follette City Hall. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares his full photo gallery HERE.
“Thank you” to our 2022 Christmas Parade sponsors
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s takes a community to put on a Christmas Parade, and here’s an extra special “thank you” to all those of you who play a role in making it possible. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/02/2022-NOON)
Andrews breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, falls asleep in her bed
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Robby Cobb recently responded to a second call of an unwanted person on Nov. 18 at 8:21 pm. It was reported the person had smashed a window in a bedroom of a home. As Deputy Cobb was enroute to the...
Vintage MiMi is WLAF’s business of week; Christmas give-a-way ahead
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Vintage Mimi is WLAF’s business of the week. The family owned business recently opened on Nov. 26 and is locally owned by Heather Brock, who runs the shop with the help of “her girls.”. It is located at 1720 Jacksboro Pike in LaFollette...
WLAF features 1978 on Sunday night at 8:00 with Casey Kasem
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to December 2, 1978, Sunday night at 8:00 over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers. A...
