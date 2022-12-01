Mr. Robert Lindsay (R.L.) Goins, age 91 of LaFollette passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was a member of Fundamental Missionary Baptist Church and was an accomplished mandolin player, having never received a lesson. R.L. was a Certified Auto Mechanic specializing in Auto Air Conditioning, and was employed with Claiborne Oldsmobile for over 30 years. R.L. was a true family-oriented man, and loved being with his Grandchildren. Preceded in death by Wife, Mary G. Goins, Brothers, Gene Goins, and Don Goins, and Sister, Naomi Bashore.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO