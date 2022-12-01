Steve Marshall applauds ruling upholding religious exemptions for Covid-19 vaccine mandate for Air Force service members

Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama attorney general clarifies that there is no moratorium on executions
Capital punishment: After Kenneth Smith’s failed execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey called for a review of capital punishment in the state. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said that there was no moratorium set.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
Web designer refusing to create sites for same-sex weddings urges Supreme Court to uphold free speech rights
A Colorado web designer is asking the Supreme Court to uphold her freedom of speech in a case centered around her refusal to design wedding websites for same-sex couples.
SCOTUS to hear arguments in NC case that would give state legislatures more power over elections
The case is a legal challenge that could impact future elections in North Carolina.
North Carolina power still dark for nearly 35k customers, Mayorkas addresses 'attack' on infrastructure
Nearly 35,000 Moore County, North Carolina residents are without power, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the attack on the grid appeared to be deliberate.
Seasonal flu activity high in D.C., RSV 'causing most strain' in W.Va
It promises to be a severe flu season this winter, as illustrated by a rising number of cases in Washington, D.C., among other places nationwide. But a W. Va. health department says RSV has caused the most strain so far.
Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah’s Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo. The tragic accident is now the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit Michaud and Nakajjigo’s family are pursuing, in which they argue that the U.S. Park Service was negligent and did not maintain the gates at the entrances and exits to the parks, leading to Nakajjigo’s death. In opening statements Monday in Salt Lake City, attorneys representing Michaud and Nakajjigo’s family said they were seeking $140 million in damages from the government. The family’s lawsuit claims when the national parks reopened in April 2020 after being shuttered due to COVID-19, rangers at the national park in Utah didn’t secure the gate in place, which in effect “turned a metal pipe into a spear that went straight through the side of a car, decapitating and killing Esther Nakajjigo.”
Comments / 0