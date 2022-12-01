Read full article on original website
Watch Patrick Mahomes slam dunk touchdown against Bengals from all angles (Video)
Patrick Mahomes turned in another highlight-reel touchdown run, posterizing a Bengals defender and conjuring up some signature magic. It seems Patrick Mahomes never runs out of ways to leave NFL audiences captivated by his greatness. Whether it was punking the Buccaneers defense on national television earlier this year or his trademark no-look passes, Mahomes makes his greatness look so effortless.
NFL Playoff Picture: Updated AFC standings, Wild Card race after Bengals beat Chiefs
Let’s check the pulse on the NFL Playoff Picture and AFC standings after the Bengals dropped the Chiefs in Week 13. Now that the calendar has rolled over to December, the NFL Playoff Picture is starting to tighten up and games are becoming do-or-die affairs for teams trying to stay alive.
Chiefs losing to Bengals on the margins again and again
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost three straight to the Cincinnati Bengals, and it’s largely because they keep making avoidable mistakes. Football isn’t complicated. Make mistakes against good teams, you’ll often lose. In the last calendar year, the Kansas City Chiefs have played the Cincinnati Bengals three...
Juan Thornhill pens emotional plea to fans following Bengals loss
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill pleaded with fans to support them and not kick them while they’re down following their Week 13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Kansas City Chiefs were looking to earn their 10th win of the season and get closer to clinching the AFC West title in Week 13. It just so happens that they had to face the Cincinnati Bengals, the team that beat the twice in the 2021 season, including in the AFC Championship Game.
Brittany Mahomes called out the Bengals for injury flop (Video)
The Cincinnati Bengals had a sketchy injury situation, and even Brittany Mahomes is questioning the legitimacy of it. The Bengals hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 13 and are putting out quite an interesting game. Jessie Bates III of the Bengals was being switched out of the game due to an ‘injury,’ but the injury seemed to be far from legitimate as Bates stood comfortably until his replacement began running on the field, then laid down on the ground as if remembering he was ‘injured.’
