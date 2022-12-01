ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.3 The Snake

KOOL 96.5

Survey Groups Idaho Among Top Grinchiest States For One Reason

December has finally arrived. Many Idahoans have had their homes decorated and their trees up and have been reveling in the holiday spirit despite what a survey revealed months ago about the Christmas habits of the Gem State. Personally, I think the Grinch gets a bad rap. Sure, he stole...
98.3 The Snake

How to Rent a Santa in Twin Falls

If you need Santa arriving at an event this year, there is an ad on Twin Falls Classified where you can rent Santa for 30 minutes or an hour. His beard is real, Mrs. Claus comes with him for story time, to read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas,' and he will even bring in gifts if you ask him to and give them to him 15 minutes before the event. If you are not a member of the group or can't find the ad, you can also look up Gayle Garmon on Facebook.
kmvt

Airport and SkyWest asking for city and county approval for new contract

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Regional Airport and SkyWest Airlines are up for a new contract for 2023. There are some pros and cons to the new contract with SkyWest airlines. For one, the revenue agreement on the 2022 contract has been cut in half, looking...
98.3 The Snake

Idaho’s Balanced Rock Lit Up For Christmas Was Glorious To Witness

In December 2020, I attempted to spread some holiday spirit to one of southern Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Armed with a bag of flashlights, a portable power supply, and a couple of Star Showers, I accompanied my daughter on the brief hike to the base of Balanced Rock in the middle of the night.
98.3 The Snake

Public Invited to Attend Idaho Fish and Game Winter Feeding Meeting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public is invited to attend the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee meeting Monday December 5, at the Magic Valley Regional offices in Jerome County. Idaho Fish and Game said the meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will also be available on Zoom Meeting for those that cannot attend in person. The advisory committee is made up of area citizens who help Fish and Game determine how winter feeding of some wildlife will be conducted during the season. The five members keep an eye on the winter conditions and then make recommendations to agency staff. The committee will meet several times during the winter.
Courthouse News Service

Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry

(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Ballard Farms

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ballard family returned to Southern Idaho in the nineties and went right back into an Idaho tradition, opening a dairy in Gooding. “Dairy for a while,” said Ballard Farms Owner Stacie Ballard, “[then] decided to add a value-added product, so we decided on cheese because if you don’t sell it all you can throw it on the shelf and age it.”
KOOL 96.5

Why Are There New Weird White Lines On The Roads In Twin Falls?

I left work earlier this week and the roads home seemed a lot different than normal. Why Are There Thin White Lines On Twin Falls Roads. A good portion of the road had multiple parallel white lines in-between the painted lines, and I was pretty sure it wasn't just a bunch of new tiny bike lanes. That would be hilarious, but the actual reason is much more reasonable. Check out the lines in the video and then see what the lines are for.
98.3 The Snake

Know Which Gift Cards to Buy for the Holidays in Idaho this Year

When it comes to picking gifts for your friends and family, some may be easier than others. For certain people, you know exactly what to get them and it takes little to no effort. Every person seems to have that one family member or friend who is tough to shop for and you can never find a gift you think they will enjoy. It is common to end up getting them a gift card, or perhaps you prefer to give gift cards to coworkers or as stocking stuffers. When it comes to picking the right gift card though, it isn't as simple as some make it out to be. Certain ones are better than others, based on discounts at the stores and the value of the items, so which gift cards are the best to give this holiday season?
98.3 The Snake

Don’t Miss Chobani Free Yogurt Giveaway in Twin Falls

When it comes to living in Twin Falls during the holiday season, there are many traditions that families enjoy. Most kick off the holidays with Christmas in the Night Time Sky, or enjoy going to the live Nativity scene, or perhaps your favorite tradition is going to the light parade downtown. All of these events are what make the holiday season in Twin Falls so great, as well as many others, but one particular holiday tradition is filled with so much excitement, that cars line the street before the sun comes up on a Saturday morning. One of the best Twin Falls traditions is back this year and is taking place this weekend.
98.3 The Snake

How to Use the Holiday Season to Your Advantage in Twin Falls

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, that means Christmas and the holiday season are a full go now. Many went crazy with shopping this last weekend and are continuing to do so, while some will wait until the final days before Christmas to even start. With the holiday season officially here, it is time to start using it to your advantage, especially if you are a parent. While you hope to raise your kids right and to be well-behaved, sometimes the cold weather keeping them indoors and the craziness of children being excited for this time of year can leave parents pulling their hair out. Instead of getting mad and yelling at your children, use the holiday season to your advantage, and here is how you can do so.
98.3 The Snake

Buying Used Christmas Gifts in Twin Falls is Better than New Ones

While many of us are spending free time or time at work browsing the internet for the best possible deals for Christmas presents, instead of shopping on big company sites and Amazon, perhaps you should turn your focus elsewhere. This year has been rough on many with the rise of gas prices, utilities, food, and everything else becoming more expensive. You may find yourself with a little less extra money this holiday season than you are used to, but there are ways to still have a great Christmas for your family without having to break the bank.
98.3 The Snake

What Would You Do With Two Conflicting Christmas Parties in Twin Falls?

What would you do? What would you do if you had a work holiday party and it fell on the same night as your wife's, husband's, or partner's? What would you do if you had a friend invite you to a holiday party, on the same night that another friend invited you to one and you want to attend both? The holiday season is here and company parties and parties at home will be taking place during the following weeks and figuring out how to maneuver through them and keep everyone happy can at times be a job. If holiday parties conflict with your schedule, what will you do?
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls 18-year-old Accused of Shaking Baby Charged with Aggravated Battery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A two-month old boy was hospitalized after allegedly being shaken by his mother's boyfriend on November 25 in Twin Falls. According to court records, Twin Falls Police responded to a shelter on Addison Ave for a baby that was not breathing and was bleeding from his nose. CPR was given to the boy and transported to St. Luke's Twin Falls then transferred to Boise. Police Charged 18-year-old Logan Penner with felony aggravated-battery and booked him into the county jail. Police allege Penner was watching the baby and another child while the mother was in another building doing laundry. At first Penner hadn't told investigators the whole story until a doctor informed police the child had suffered trauma to the head that included bleeding in the brain and fracture to the skull. Allegedly Penner became upset and frustrated when the child began screaming and had shaken the boy and hit his head on a crib. Penner thought the child had calmed down when the boy stopped crying and he game him a bottle. Penner then noticed the baby was having trouble breathing and called the mother. The boy was last listed in critical care on a ventilator.
98.3 The Snake

Holiday Vendor Sale in Twin Falls Makes for Great Christmas Shopping

While everyone is out shopping at the big company stores, or browsing the internet from their desk at home or work, why not get out and go shop at a place where you can find one-of-a-kind items you won't find anywhere else? Shopping local is the way to go to support small businesses, as well as putting your hard-earned money back into your local economy instead of into some billion-dollar corporation that doesn't need your business this time of year. There is a sale taking place this weekend that will allow you to find unique items and shop locally at the same time.
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

