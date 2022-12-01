Country music star Morgan Wallen coming to San Diego
SAN DIEGO – Country music fans will have a chance to see singer Morgan Wallen at Petco Park this upcoming summer.
The July 15, 2023 concert is part of Wallen’s “One Night at a Time,” world tour with special guests Hardy, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.
Wallen, a former contestant on “The Voice,” is known for hits such as “Chasin’ You” and “Whiskey Glasses.”December Nights returns to Balboa Park
While the general public sale of tickets doesn’t happen until December 9 at 10 a.m., Padres Insiders can get presale access.
For more information, click here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.
Comments / 0