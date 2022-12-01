ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country music star Morgan Wallen coming to San Diego

By Jafet Serrato
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO – Country music fans will have a chance to see singer Morgan Wallen at Petco Park this upcoming summer.

The July 15, 2023 concert is part of Wallen’s “One Night at a Time,” world tour with special guests Hardy, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.

Wallen, a former contestant on “The Voice,” is known for hits such as “Chasin’ You” and “Whiskey Glasses.”

While the general public sale of tickets doesn’t happen until December 9 at 10 a.m., Padres Insiders can get presale access.

For more information, click here.

