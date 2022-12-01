Read full article on original website
EKU Sports
Colonels To Face No. 7 Tennessee on Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A trip to Knoxville to face No. 7 ranked Tennessee awaits Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will air live on the SEC Network. The live radio broadcast of the game is available in the Richmond area on WCYO 100.7 FM, and can be heard worldwide on EKUSports.com.
EKU Sports
Three Colonels Break School Records At Commonwealth College Opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three Colonels broke school records at the Commonwealth College Opener on Saturday at the Norton Sports and Learning Center. Jake Welch broke the men's indoor 300m record with a time of 34.27 while Joy Nwokike got the women's indoor 300m record with a time of 39.27. Alicia Recio shattered the women's indoor 600m record with a time of 1:36.29.
