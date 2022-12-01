MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Drew Bailey has been hired as the new director of communications for the city of Morgantown. Bailey started in the position Monday. “My family and I are grateful to be here in Morgantown and to work with this great community. The people of this city welcomed us with open arms, and we have loved our time here thus far,” said Bailey. “This city is truly unique and filled with genuinely kind and hardworking people, and I am excited for this opportunity to serve them. My hope is that as we continue to grow and develop as a city and as a people, we will continue to find ways to lift our communities to new heights.”

4 HOURS AGO