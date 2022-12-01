ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for suspects in connection to car burglary

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DeXD_0jUDCaxf00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who were caught on camera taking items from a work truck on Nov. 6, according to a release from the MPD.

Mobile Police responded to the Wood Spring Suites at 1350 West I-65 Service Road on Sunday, Nov. 6 at around 7:56 p.m. in reference to a “vehicle burglary.”

1 arrested in connection to Paparazzi Club shooting: Mobile Police

Officers learned the two suspects in the footage took equipment from the victim’s truck on that day.

In the photos made available to News 5, you can see two Black men climbing into the victim’s truck and taking several items including what seems to be a pressure washer and other equipment in the bed of the pickup truck.

One suspect is wearing a black shirt with black pants and black shoes. The second suspect is wearing a hat with a light blue tank top and black shorts, according to the camera footage.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4vsz_0jUDCaxf00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYtE1_0jUDCaxf00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091gAO_0jUDCaxf00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDyj8_0jUDCaxf00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unbhT_0jUDCaxf00

If anyone has any information in reference to this, you are urged to call the MPD at (251) 208-1700 .

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD needs help identifying burglary suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect. According to investigators it happened Tuesday, November 29th at approximately 8:20 a.m. Officers responded to 1351 Cody Road North, Toland Auto Parts, regarding a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject seen in...
WALA-TV FOX10

Police pursuit ends near Winwood Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A heavy police presence was on the scene Friday night after a chase that started on Halls Mill Road ended at McVay Drive and Winwood Drive. According to the Mobile Police Department, the driver of a white Chevy Impala refused to pull over during a traffic stop and instead chose to flee.
WALA-TV FOX10

1 wounded after shots fired at Fairhope bar

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunfire broke out at a Fairhope bar, leaving on victim with injured early Saturday morning. Fairhope police responded to The Little Whiskey on Church Street around 2:19 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The injury was...
WKRG News 5

Person shot near The Little Whiskey in Fairhope Saturday morning

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Fairhope Police Department said they are investigating after a shooting happened near a local bar Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post, officers were called to the alley east of The Little Whiskey on Church Street around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning. When officers arrived they found a person […]
WKRG News 5

Mobile police chase ends with girl being ejected from the car, dying

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said an attempted traffic stop led to a chase and ended with a 19-year-old losing her life. According to investigators, officers tried to stop a vehicle on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road for having no tag. The driver, Jh’Isaiah Franklin, 18, led police on […]
niceville.com

Pensacola man facing multiple felony charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola man has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, the FDLE has announced. The FDLE said its agents arrested James Paul Tupas Roquelara, 21, of Pensacola, on 30 counts of possession of child sexual...
WKRG News 5

2 people shot at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar early Saturday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting at a Mobile sports bar. Officers were called to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar on St. Stephens Road Saturday morning after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot and suffering life-threatening injuries. WKRG […]
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigate shooting on Hathcox Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating shooting that left one person injured Thursday. Officers were called to a local hospital around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was shot by a male suspect in the 2000 block of Hathcox Street and taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. His injury is non-life-threatening, police said.
Alabama Now

Police chase ends with car striking tree, passenger ejected, killed

An early Sunday morning police chase ended when the driver struck a tree and two passengers were ejected, killing one of them. Mobile police said the accident happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Kailyn Draine, 19, a back seat passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and died later at a...
WKRG News 5

16-year-old arrested for attempting to steal two 4-wheelers: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a 16-year-old and transported him to Strickland Youth Center for allegedly trying to steal two 4-wheelers Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD. The suspect was not named because he is a minor, but he was charged with theft of property and two counts of […]
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for missing 38-year-old man last seen Nov. 21

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 38-year-old man who was last seen at the Wesson Animal Clinic on Nov. 21, according to a release from the MPD. Grady Walker, 38, was last seen at 7705 Cottage Hill Road where he parked his car and left […]
WKRG News 5

Student allegedly threatens to shoot another after school, arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested an 18-year-old Thursday morning after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone after school at the Mobile Continuous Learning Center, according to a release from the MPD. Darien Grace, 18, was arrested and charged with school threat and theft of property. Police were called to 1870 Pleasant […]
utv44.com

One shot near The Little Whiskey in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out early this morning near a bar and grill in Fairhope. It happened just after 2:00 a.m. in an alley way near The Little Whiskey on North Church Street. Police say one person was shot, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. We...
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: One dead after vehicle crashes into tree following police chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person has died and three were injured in a vehicle crash on Highpoint Boulevard near Bear Fork Road. At approximately 2:53 a.m. Sunday morning, police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle without tags on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road, according to authorities. Police said the vehicle led them on a pursuit and the precinct Sergeant called the pursuit off as it reached University Boulevard near Bear Fork Road.
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who allegedly forced two people into a walk-in cooler and robbed the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway on Nov. 10. Christopher Lamar Joseph, 45, was the man identified by MPD. Police are still looking for Joseph. Joseph is accused of robbing the Fulton […]
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrests 16-year-old boy on multiple theft charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 16-year-old boy on several theft charges related to vehicles. According to police, officers responded to the 6000 block of Belle Bayou Drive at 3 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a male subject attempting to steal a 4-wheeler. The suspect fled before officers arrived. Later Wednesday, police were called to Dauphin Island Parkway and Bayou Road in reference to a resident detaining a male subject who allegedly attempted to steal a 4-wheeler.
WALA-TV FOX10

Downtown Mobile businesses prioritizing safety after horrific shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the wake of a horrific shooting in the heart of downtown Mobile, surrounding businesses aren’t taking any chances with safety. Police say a gunman opened fire inside Paparazzi nightclub on Dauphin Street, four people were shot. An arrest was made late Wednesday night. 28-year-old...
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

66K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy