Mobile Police looking for suspects in connection to car burglary

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who were caught on camera taking items from a work truck on Nov. 6, according to a release from the MPD.

Mobile Police responded to the Wood Spring Suites at 1350 West I-65 Service Road on Sunday, Nov. 6 at around 7:56 p.m. in reference to a “vehicle burglary.”

Officers learned the two suspects in the footage took equipment from the victim’s truck on that day.

In the photos made available to News 5, you can see two Black men climbing into the victim’s truck and taking several items including what seems to be a pressure washer and other equipment in the bed of the pickup truck.

One suspect is wearing a black shirt with black pants and black shoes. The second suspect is wearing a hat with a light blue tank top and black shorts, according to the camera footage.











If anyone has any information in reference to this, you are urged to call the MPD at (251) 208-1700 .

