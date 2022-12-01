Read full article on original website
Related
Rodricks’ play ‘Baltimore: You Have No Idea:’ lots of laughs and a few tears
It made me laugh. It made me cry. And it makes me sad to write about Sun columnist Dan Rodricks’ one-act, one-man (with ensemble) tour de force because it began and ended its run this weekend at the Baltimore Museum of Art auditorium. Massachusetts native Rodricks has been in...
foxbaltimore.com
The Owner of the Hottest New Restaurant Chain is from Baltimore
Pinky Cole has always had a nose for business, hosting her first parties in Baltimore when she was around 14 years old. Her restaurant Slutty Vegan which has multiple locations in Atlanta and other cities in the south just opened two new more in New York and is valued at over One hundred million dollars and growing. Pinky is on a national book tour and recently stopped by Bmorelifestyle.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Is Baltimore a food city?
Read any major listicle about the top “food cities” in the U.S. and you will seldom find Baltimore in the conversation, let alone even in the top 25. As a somewhat biased party who has tried, loved and written about a whole bunch of restaurants in Baltimore, I’m frustrated by this exclusion.
Wbaltv.com
City Hall saves Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden from cancellation
For the first time in its 49-year history, the Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden almost didn't happen this year. The on-and-off again annual holiday tradition is on again -- and this time the show really will go on. The fits and starts of holding the annual event intensified 10 days ago when the mayor's office made a 5:30 a.m. phone call to parade organizers, saying they may have to reschedule because there are not enough police officers.
Entrepreneurs Collaborate To Build a Black Wall Street In Baltimore
Black entrepreneurs have collaborated to create a community they refer to as “The Black Wall Street of Baltimore” on 25th Street in North Baltimore, Maryland, according to WMAR2 News. The founder of the non-profit Notre Maison Connects, Jacqueline Cummings, owns several buildings along the street that she and...
fox5dc.com
What to do for fun this holiday season in Anne Arundel County, MD
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The holiday season is here and FOX 5 has your guide to what's holly and jolly across Anne Arundel County!. Enjoy a historic holiday tradition that turns downtown Annapolis into a winter wonderland of shopping and fun!. The first two Thursdays of...
Wbaltv.com
Yes, rain Saturday 🌧, but milder in Maryland
Meteorologist Tony Pann explains how there will be some rain this weekend, but it will be milder in Maryland. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD
If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
whatsupmag.com
Blue Crab Cupcakes
Blue Crab Cupcakes is a boutique bakery specializing in cupcakes, mini cupcakes, weddings, special occasion cakes, and macarons. The bakery is conveniently located off Route 50 in Annapolis Maryland. It’s an exciting visit to Blue Crab Cupcakes on Whitehall Rd. in Annapolis. Local Annapolitan and proprietor Carrie Olish leads her...
Man shot overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Charles Street in Baltimore. According to police, at approximately 1:36 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of N. Charles Street. “Once officers arrived, a 29-year-old male was found suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital by medics,” police said. Central District Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to call 410-396-2411. The post Man shot overnight in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Fishtopher the 'depressed cat' finds new home in Baltimore
A shelter cat that went viral over Thanksgiving has been adopted by a Baltimore couple. "Fishtopher" the cat's story has been shared thousands of times. Since then, he has been settling into his new home in Baltimore with young couple Laura Folts and Tanner Callahan. "He's a very lovable little...
WJLA
Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis
Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
Bay Net
Waldorf Biker Revs Up With $50,015 Bonus Match 5 Win
– This biker from Waldorf is riding into the sunset with a $50,015 top-prize win on Bonus Match 5. An avid Lottery player and biker enthusiast from Charles County is riding into the sunset after claiming a $50,015 top Bonus Match 5 prize this week. The military veteran picked up the winning ticket on his way home Tuesday after a medical appointment in Baltimore.
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies in Baltimore To Adopt For Christmas
Christmas is the perfect time to add a four-legged member to your family. If you want to unwrap a box containing an adorable new puppy this holiday season, there are puppies and dogs in need of forever homes in Baltimore, Maryland. Crabcakes and football aren’t the only things that Maryland does — they also take wonderful care of dogs and cats in foster homes while they wait to be adopted. You may just find your next family pet on this lovable list. Be advised, though, that adopting a puppy is a commitment for the life of the animal. Be sure to not make an impulse decision and that your family is ready to take on the duties of loving and caring for your precious new family member for the long haul. Now! Let’s get to puppers!
Baltimore officials walk through communities looking to upgrade areas with blighted, vacant homes
BALTIMORE - The City of Baltimore created a pilot program to take an environmental approach to curb crime. It's called "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design" (CPTED), which aims to reduce violence by upgrading blighted spaces within certain communities. On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Brandon Scott, along with several other Baltimore City officials walked through N. Smallwood Street in Northwest Baltimore. According to Baltimore City, the goal is to improve the quality of life for residents through cleaning, creating green spaces, upgrading lighting and demolishing or repurposing vacant homes and spaces. "There's been a lot of vacants in the city for a very long time," said...
Business owners join together to create "Black Wall Street of Baltimore"
A group of entrepreneurs in Baltimore are creating a community they’re calling the Black Wall Street of Baltimore and they’re encouraging others in the area to support.
BoxLunch pop-culture store coming to White Marsh Mall
Pop-culture-merchandise store BoxLunch is coming soon to White Marsh Mall. The mall shared on social media this week that the shop will open sometime this month, next to Boscov's.
foxbaltimore.com
UNCLAIMED CASH | Maryland lottery looking for holder of $50,015 ticket sold in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Someone became $50,015 richer this week. The Maryland Lottery said they are looking for the player with the top-prize winning ticket from the Nov. 29 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Inner Harbor Exxon at 1800 Russell Street, the Lottery said. The Lottery said...
Wbaltv.com
Two fast-casual restaurants to open in northern Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — Two fast-casual restaurants will open in a pair of developments on York Road in northern Baltimore County in the coming months. Tacos Way Hunt Valley will open in a 2,495-square-foot space at Yorkridge Center North at 10540 York Road in Cockeysville in December. Quickway Japanese Hibachi will open just down the road early next year in a 2,000-square-foot space at 1830 York Road in Yorkridge Center South in Timonium.
wypr.org
Baltimore’s newest push to reduce vacant housing gets off to rocky start
A new legal process heralded as a game changer in tackling Baltimore’s vacant housing crisis got off to a halting start at a circuit court hearing Wednesday morning, underscoring that there are no easy fixes to the longstanding problem. The new tool, called “judicial in rem foreclosure,” allows the...
Comments / 0