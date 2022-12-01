ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kslnewsradio.com

2 dead after crash into parked box truck

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two people died following a crash into a parked box truck in West Valley City on Saturday. The driver and passenger were driving on 2700 South and hit the truck on the right side of the road near the intersection at 3200 West. One...
KSLTV

Memorial set up for woman killed in Provo hit and run

PROVO, Utah — Yellow ribbons lined a Holladay neighborhood Friday in support of a family who lost a loved one in a hit and run crash in Provo. “I just wanted to come and pay my respects in the tiny way that I can,” said Leilani Maldonado, a jogger.
PROVO, UT
upr.org

High-speed collision kills elderly man in West Jordan

An elderly man was pronounced dead following a head-on collision accident in West Jordan Thursday afternoon. According to West Jordan Police Lt. Richard Bell, the accident occurred at 12:30 p.m. where a Dodge pickup truck traveling North crashed into a Chevy Colorado heading West. The two vehicles collided at an intersection causing the Chevy to roll, killing the man inside.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Lehi man arrested, accused of causing 6-vehicle crash in September

LEHI — A Lehi man who police say was driving on a suspended license was only allowed to operate a vehicle with an interlock device has been arrested and accused of causing a six-car crash on the Timpanogos Highway in September. William Koontz, 34, was booked into the Utah...
ksl.com

Police: Man arrested in freeway shootout says he was trying to scare officers, see his mom

LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the I-15 freeway in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
KSLTV

Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway

SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
Gephardt Daily

Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in South Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in a commercial building early Saturday in South Salt Lake. Crews from South Salt Lake Fire arrived at R & R Paving about 1:45 a.m., 580 W. 3410 South, to find the structure fully engulfed.
ksl.com

Kanab man charged with killing woman after fight at Salt Lake club

SALT LAKE CITY — A Kanab man was charged Friday with shooting an unarmed woman while her boyfriend was involved in a fistfight with another man who had earlier been kicked out of a downtown Salt Lake nightclub. Dustin James Pedersen, 37, is charged in 3rd District Court with...
ksl.com

Victim of Salt Lake auto-pedestrian crash was 11-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY — A young girl died due to an auto-pedestrian crash at 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, according to police. Police believe the girl was hit by a Nissan pickup truck in a crosswalk around 3:30 p.m. The driver was turning from 1300 South onto 2100 East, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...

