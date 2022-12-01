Albany State breaks ground for $8 million medical simulation center

ALBANY — With a little help from some friends, Albany State University celebrated the coming nursing and health sciences simulation center with University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue among those who showed up don a hard hat and toss some dirt.

Speaking at the Wednesday groundbreaking at the university’s West Campus, the former governor made a quip that such a facility would have saved the lives of numerous goats when he was in veterinary school, referring to the dissection of the animals for students in training.