Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Memorial Health System reporting rise in flu, RSV cases
MARIETTA — Mid-Ohio Valley hospitals are feeling the effects of an early start to flu season and a jump in RSV infections, as the specter of COVID-19 also continues to linger. Memorial Health System, which includes Marietta Memorial and Selby General Hospitals in Marietta as well as Sistersville General...
sciotopost.com
Measles Exposure Spreads to Ross County
COLUMBUS – Measle cases continue to rise in Ohio, the recent number is 50. Accoridng to the City of Columbus reported the first cases of Measles in October. Most of the spread was from in a daycare and school locations in the area. On Wednesday Columbus Public Health commissioner...
Columbus Public Health reveals 3 locations people may have had measles exposure, urge unvaccinated to watch for symptoms
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are three locations people in central Ohio may have had measles exposure in the last two weeks. Columbus Public Health detailed three public places where people may have been exposed, and they say the outbreak now spans across Franklin and Ross counties. "90% of unvaccinated...
WHIZ
Single Vehicle, Fatal Crash in Fairfield County
VIOLET TOWNSHIP, oh – Multiple emergency crews arrived on the scene to a fatal accident in Fairfield County. Early this morning a single vehicle and fatal collision was reported in Fairfield County. 60 year old Robert Williams of Columbus, was driving west bound on Refugee Road in Violet Township. According to officials the vehicle crossed the centerline and went off the left side of the road just before striking a pole. The vehicle then went through bushes and into 3 condominiums, stopping in the 3rd condo, along the 8000 block of Refugee Road.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Body Found in Hocking County
Hocking County – First Responders are heading to the scene of a body that was just found in Hocking Hills state park area around 6 pm on Friday. According to sources, the body was found in the John Glenn Astronomy park area of Hocking Hills State Park. Ohio Department...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Homicide Involving Family Members in Madison Township
Fairfield County – Fairfield county has arrested a man who has shot and killed his brother. According to early reports, Fairfield county was called to the scene of a shooting around 1 pm on 2800 Arter Road. When they arrived they set up a perimeter and one person was found shot.
2 men arrested after Meigs County, Ohio, search warrant
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Meigs County, Ohio. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task force agents executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of David “Davie” Lawson, 49, of Portland, Ohio on Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon […]
WHIZ
Missing Child Found Safe
Zanesville police say a missing/runaway 8 year old female child has been found safe. An alert for a missing child went out earlier today, the child has been located after a call to Zanesville police.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple injuries reported in Pickaway Co. crash
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a crash in Pickaway County. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers around 7:30 a.m. this morning. According to first responders, the crash happened near the intersection of Cochran Road and Route 56. One person, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said, was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
ODNR awards $17 million to transform abandoned mine lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Meigs County authorities execute warrant in drug investigation
POMEROY, Ohio — Authorities were searching for a Meigs County woman wanted on drug charges after executing a search warrant Wednesday at a site in Lebanon Township. Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and agents of the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed the warrant around 11 a.m. Wednesday at 51005 Bald Knob-Stiversville Road, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The warrant was the result of “an intensive drug investigation regarding Hannah Hayman, 24, of Long Bottom, Ohio,” the release said.
aiexpress.io
Camden Clark Medical Center receives nod for cancer services | News, Sports, Jobs
PARKERSBURG — The WVU Drugs Camden Clark Medical Middle earned nationwide accreditation for its most cancers providers. The Fee on Most cancers (CoC), a program of the American School of Surgeons (ACS) has granted Three-Yr Accreditation to the most cancers program at WVU Drugs Camden Clark Medical Middle, in keeping with a press launch from WVU Drugs.
Police in Vienna, West Virginia, trying to identify woman
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County, West Virginia, is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman. If anyone recognizes the woman pictured above, VPD asks that they report it to Patrolman S.M. Sheaves at (304) 295-8563. In VPD’s Facebook post about the woman, officers did not say why […]
Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
Hocking County woman texted family, then went missing
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County woman has been reported missing and has not been heard from since Wednesday afternoon. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Kayla Young sent a text message and family photographs to a family member out of state but did not communicate further. After a residence check […]
spectrumnews1.com
Pike County residents, prosecutor speak out following verdict in murder case
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A conviction is in, but now the Pike County community rocked by the killings of Rhoden family members awaits the sentencing of George Wagner IV. George Wagner IV was found guilty on all 22 counts from the 2016 massacre in Pike County. Eight members of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies investigate an incident at JDC in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “incident” at the juvenile detention center in Ross County. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Several deputies responded to the Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) on Cattail Road for two male inmates who were...
WOUB
Civil Suit Against Ohio University by Alison Rocho Explained by Reporter
The trial in the lawsuit of Alison Arocho against Ohio University was held in the Ohio Court of Claims last month and Dani Kington of the Athens County Independent, a non-profit local news organization, was there to cover it. Arocho filed a civil suit against Ohio University in the Ohio...
iheart.com
One Injured in Two-Vehicle Rollover Because of Deer in Jackson County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a Wellston man sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Jackson County. They says it took place shortly before 6pm Tuesday near the intersection of Five Points Road. A 16-year-old driver in a Dodge 1500 was southwest-bound on Route 32, and had slowed to avoid striking a deer.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Chillicothe Police Officers responded to 111 calls for service Friday. Some of the calls include:. 2:45 PM, Officers received a call of a suspicious male claiming to be with ADT Security, but had a Brinks badge on. The man knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades. The resident denied entry to the man and he left. There was no marking on the car. Officers responded immediately, but were unsuccessful in finding the vehicle and male. Officers contacted Brinks Security and they do not sent out technicians without requested services. Chillicothe Police Department urge residents to be aware of this and contact the Chillicothe Police Department 660-646-2121 if you know this individual or their whereabouts.
Comments / 0