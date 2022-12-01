ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Memorial Health System reporting rise in flu, RSV cases

MARIETTA — Mid-Ohio Valley hospitals are feeling the effects of an early start to flu season and a jump in RSV infections, as the specter of COVID-19 also continues to linger. Memorial Health System, which includes Marietta Memorial and Selby General Hospitals in Marietta as well as Sistersville General...
sciotopost.com

Measles Exposure Spreads to Ross County

COLUMBUS – Measle cases continue to rise in Ohio, the recent number is 50. Accoridng to the City of Columbus reported the first cases of Measles in October. Most of the spread was from in a daycare and school locations in the area. On Wednesday Columbus Public Health commissioner...
WHIZ

Single Vehicle, Fatal Crash in Fairfield County

VIOLET TOWNSHIP, oh – Multiple emergency crews arrived on the scene to a fatal accident in Fairfield County. Early this morning a single vehicle and fatal collision was reported in Fairfield County. 60 year old Robert Williams of Columbus, was driving west bound on Refugee Road in Violet Township. According to officials the vehicle crossed the centerline and went off the left side of the road just before striking a pole. The vehicle then went through bushes and into 3 condominiums, stopping in the 3rd condo, along the 8000 block of Refugee Road.
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Body Found in Hocking County

Hocking County – First Responders are heading to the scene of a body that was just found in Hocking Hills state park area around 6 pm on Friday. According to sources, the body was found in the John Glenn Astronomy park area of Hocking Hills State Park. Ohio Department...
WOWK 13 News

2 men arrested after Meigs County, Ohio, search warrant

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Meigs County, Ohio. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task force agents executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of David “Davie” Lawson, 49, of Portland, Ohio on Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon […]
WHIZ

Missing Child Found Safe

Zanesville police say a missing/runaway 8 year old female child has been found safe. An alert for a missing child went out earlier today, the child has been located after a call to Zanesville police.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multiple injuries reported in Pickaway Co. crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a crash in Pickaway County. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers around 7:30 a.m. this morning. According to first responders, the crash happened near the intersection of Cochran Road and Route 56. One person, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said, was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

ODNR awards $17 million to transform abandoned mine lands

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Meigs County authorities execute warrant in drug investigation

POMEROY, Ohio — Authorities were searching for a Meigs County woman wanted on drug charges after executing a search warrant Wednesday at a site in Lebanon Township. Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and agents of the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed the warrant around 11 a.m. Wednesday at 51005 Bald Knob-Stiversville Road, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The warrant was the result of “an intensive drug investigation regarding Hannah Hayman, 24, of Long Bottom, Ohio,” the release said.
aiexpress.io

Camden Clark Medical Center receives nod for cancer services | News, Sports, Jobs

PARKERSBURG — The WVU Drugs Camden Clark Medical Middle earned nationwide accreditation for its most cancers providers. The Fee on Most cancers (CoC), a program of the American School of Surgeons (ACS) has granted Three-Yr Accreditation to the most cancers program at WVU Drugs Camden Clark Medical Middle, in keeping with a press launch from WVU Drugs.
WOWK 13 News

Police in Vienna, West Virginia, trying to identify woman

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County, West Virginia, is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman. If anyone recognizes the woman pictured above, VPD asks that they report it to Patrolman S.M. Sheaves at (304) 295-8563. In VPD’s Facebook post about the woman, officers did not say why […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
NBC4 Columbus

Hocking County woman texted family, then went missing

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County woman has been reported missing and has not been heard from since Wednesday afternoon. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Kayla Young sent a text message and family photographs to a family member out of state but did not communicate further. After a residence check […]
spectrumnews1.com

Pike County residents, prosecutor speak out following verdict in murder case

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A conviction is in, but now the Pike County community rocked by the killings of Rhoden family members awaits the sentencing of George Wagner IV. George Wagner IV was found guilty on all 22 counts from the 2016 massacre in Pike County. Eight members of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies investigate an incident at JDC in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “incident” at the juvenile detention center in Ross County. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Several deputies responded to the Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) on Cattail Road for two male inmates who were...
WOUB

Civil Suit Against Ohio University by Alison Rocho Explained by Reporter

The trial in the lawsuit of Alison Arocho against Ohio University was held in the Ohio Court of Claims last month and Dani Kington of the Athens County Independent, a non-profit local news organization, was there to cover it. Arocho filed a civil suit against Ohio University in the Ohio...
iheart.com

One Injured in Two-Vehicle Rollover Because of Deer in Jackson County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a Wellston man sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Jackson County. They says it took place shortly before 6pm Tuesday near the intersection of Five Points Road. A 16-year-old driver in a Dodge 1500 was southwest-bound on Route 32, and had slowed to avoid striking a deer.
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

Chillicothe Police Officers responded to 111 calls for service Friday. Some of the calls include:. 2:45 PM, Officers received a call of a suspicious male claiming to be with ADT Security, but had a Brinks badge on. The man knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades. The resident denied entry to the man and he left. There was no marking on the car. Officers responded immediately, but were unsuccessful in finding the vehicle and male. Officers contacted Brinks Security and they do not sent out technicians without requested services. Chillicothe Police Department urge residents to be aware of this and contact the Chillicothe Police Department 660-646-2121 if you know this individual or their whereabouts.

