VIOLET TOWNSHIP, oh – Multiple emergency crews arrived on the scene to a fatal accident in Fairfield County. Early this morning a single vehicle and fatal collision was reported in Fairfield County. 60 year old Robert Williams of Columbus, was driving west bound on Refugee Road in Violet Township. According to officials the vehicle crossed the centerline and went off the left side of the road just before striking a pole. The vehicle then went through bushes and into 3 condominiums, stopping in the 3rd condo, along the 8000 block of Refugee Road.

8 HOURS AGO