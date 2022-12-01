Read full article on original website
Related
wjbc.com
Merger set to increase Morton Community Bank’s presence in the Twin Cities
BLOOMINGTON – Morton Community Bank is acquiring a Springfield-based bank with branches in Bloomington-Normal. Holding company Hometown Community Bancorp Inc. announced Thursday it’s acquiring Marine Bank’s parent firm, which has 11 branches, two of them in the Twin-Cities. The merger is expected to happen during the second...
25newsnow.com
Merger to expand Morton Community Bank’s footprint in the Twin Cities
MORTON (25 News Now) - Morton Community Bank is acquiring a Springfield-based bank with branches in Bloomington-Normal. Holding company Hometown Community Bancorp Inc. announced Thursday it’s acquiring Marine Bank’s parent firm, which has 11 branches, two of them in the Twin-Cities. The merger is expected to happen during...
wmay.com
Marine Bank To Get New Ownership, Name
A Springfield bank is getting new ownership… and a new name. Marine Bank is being acquired by Morton Community Bank. Marine Bank will be renamed “Clocktower Community Bank” when the acquisition is complete, sometime in the spring of 2023. The current Marine Bank was started in the 1990s, adopting a name that had been used by a different financial institution that had operated in Springfield since the 1800s.
25newsnow.com
Annual craft show displays talent of local artist
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Bloomington, local artists got the chance to show off their talents at the annual craft show at Eastland Mall. For some vendors like Sue Braun, the owner of Husker Sue Creations, she says holding public sales and events like these provide more than just a chance to bring in extra revenue.
Central Illinois Proud
Local organizations win Illinois American Water grants for community programs
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Two local groups have been award grants through Illinois American Water’s Inclusion, Diversity & Equity program, announced the utility company on Friday. Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank and the Peoria Public School Foundation are two of 12 organizations across Central Illinois to receive grants. Illinois...
wglt.org
CEFCU distributes $35 million to members
A central Illinois-based credit union has given an extra $35 million to owners. Peoria-based CEFCU said in a news release the extraordinary dividend reflects strong financial results. Credit unions are member-owned and participate in profits. “CEFCU’s strong financial results and continued member loyalty have made another Extraordinary Dividend available for...
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 19-30, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 19-30, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Central Illinois Proud
Ask the Doc: 2022 Radiothon with OSF Healthcare
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fundraiser is coming up next week to help thousands of children in Illinois. Jessica Desantis with the OSF Healthcare Foundation joined WMBD This Morning Thursday to tell us all about it. Check out the interview above!
illinoisnewsroom.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
wmay.com
Hunters are encouraged to donate their deer meat to Hunters Feeding Illinois
(The Center Square) – As the price of food skyrockets, Illinois is encouraging hunters to donate their deer to feed the hungry. “Hunters have big hearts,” said Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers. Woodhull Locker is part of Hunters Feeding Illinois, set up by...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
starvedrock.media
Forty-four units travel Peru Parade route Saturday
Local residents braved the cold to watch or participate in Peru's Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday evening. Plenty of holiday lights on cars, trucks and flat racks lit up the parade's path across 13th street, down Peoria, across on 4th and on up to Washington Park. Mayor Ken Kolowski had a busy float with candy canes, a snow man and gifted wrapped boxes.
wmay.com
Springfield Projects Will Impact Drivers In Days And Weeks To Come
Several projects will be impacting Springfield drivers in the coming week. Starting Monday, Monroe Street is being reduced to one lane at between Spring and Second Street, and the traffic signal at Spring and Monroe is being turned off. The changes are to accommodate ongoing construction work at the Capitol Complex, and will continue through next September.
WAND TV
Pawnbroker: New bill could put pawnshops out of business
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin says a move in the Illinois legislature to possibly cap interest rates on pawnshop loans at 36% could force him to close his doors. “It would virtually put me out of business almost immediately and every other pawnshop...
25newsnow.com
Veterans treated to breakfast thanks to Rep. Jehan Gordon Booth
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Saturday veterans from all over were able to enjoy a warm, pancake breakfast thanks to representative Jehan Gordon-Booth. We spoke with one World War II era Veteran, 96-year-old Dail Martin who shared how he and all four of his brothers all decided to join the Navy when they were old enough.
977wmoi.com
OSF OnCall Urgent Care Clinic Coming Soon to Galesburg
OSF OnCall Urgent Care Clinic Coming Soon to Galesburg. Minor illnesses and injuries can occur at some of the most inconvenient times. That is why OSF HealthCare will soon offer a new convenient option in Galesburg for patients needing urgent care that does not require a trip to the emergency department.
wcbu.org
Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia
An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
‘There’s a lot of nice people out there:’ Decatur man hosts holiday bike drive
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — On Saturday afternoon, many kids in Central Illinois had their Christmas wish granted, a new bike. James Bond of Decatur started spreading his generosity this summer after decorating a bus stop on Maryland Street near the Walmart in Decatur. After connecting with many people there, he knew he had to do […]
Comments / 0