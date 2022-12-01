ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on a felony warrant Monday after police said they located a stolen trailer outside his motel room earlier this year. In May, an Elko Police Department officer reported spotting a U-Haul trailer that had been reported stolen. It was attached to a Cadillac Escalade parked at Motel 6, and police determined one of the room’s occupants was Edward G. Kay, 53, of Elko.

4 DAYS AGO