NBA
Daniel Gafford attacks the rim!
NBA
Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands
NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 116-111 loss to...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Road Woes, LeBron Comes Home with Jordan Zirm
Jordan Zirm joins Carter to break down the Cavaliers poor offensive outing against the Knicks, break down the level of concern with Dean Wade's injury before previewing what to expect with LeBron and the Lakers coming to town on National TV on Tuesday. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The...
NBA
NBA
Another Dominant AD Performance Lifts Lakers over Washington
The Lakers moved to 2-0 on their road trip and won their third consecutive game overall, cruising past the Wizards 130-119 to bring their record to 10-12 on the season. At this point we're running out of superlatives to describe how great Anthony Davis is playing as he continues his run of absolutely extraordinary play. Washington had no answers for AD as he poured in 55 points and 17 rebounds, knocking down 22 of his 30 shots (2-3 from behind the arc) and all eight of his free throw attempts.
NBA
D'Angelo Russell fined $20K for directing inappropriate language toward game official
NEW YORK – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss to the Oklahoma...
NBA
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 4, 2022
An intriguing Sunday matinee launches a four-game homestand for New Orleans this afternoon. The Pelicans (14-8) will host Denver (14-8) at 2:30 p.m., in a matchup of Western Conference second-place teams. Tickets are available here. injury report for Nuggets-Pelicans. Both teams will be without at least one starter, as forward...
NBA
"Unfortunate Moments That Can Happen" | Utah Falls To Portland In Physical Game
The NBA wasn’t kind to Utah when it scheduled Portland on Saturday night. The Blazers entered Vivint Arena well-rested, playing their first game in four days. Meanwhile, not only were the Jazz on the tail-end of a back-to-back, they were playing their third game in four days. Despite the...
NBA
Magic Unable to Slow Down Raptors in Loss North of the Border
The previous three games, the Orlando Magic had no answer for Kevin Durant, Trae Young or Donovan Mitchell. On Saturday, it was Toronto’s versatile duo of OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam who had their way against the undermanned Magic, as the two combined for 58 points in Orlando’s 121-108 loss to the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
NBA
James Harden (foot) returns as 76ers fall to Rockets in 2OT
Superstar guard James Harden returned to the lineup Monday night as the Philadelphia 76ers fell in double-overtime to the Houston Rockets. Harden finished with 21 points (4-for-19 shooting) along with four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the 132-122 loss. Coach Doc Rivers said Harden, who spent more than...
NBA
Nike parts ways with Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn guard as part of the fallout over his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. It was not a...
NBA
Grizzlies Capture Their Fourth Win in Their Last Five Games with Win Over Detroit
The Memphis Grizzlies, led by Ja Morant, captured their fourth win in their last five games with a 122-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. The Grizzlies survived multiple challenges by the Pistons, but never trailed in tonight’s game, marking their fifth win of the season in which they led after every quarter.
NBA
Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones remain out for Sunday game vs. Denver
DENVER (14-8) Friday loss at Atlanta. Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic. CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
NBA Fantasy Start/Sit for Week 8
We have an interesting Week 8 schedule on tap, as it’s a rare occasion where we have more three-game teams than those with four contests on their ledger. Additionally, we have a pair of clubs saddled with the undesirable two-game docket, making our borderline start/sit calls a bit more challenging overall.
NBA
Meet NBA Pulse: Sarah Kustok shares first details on NBA & iHeartMedia's newest podcast
When thinking of a winning formula for a successful NBA podcast, you need a host that eats, sleeps and breathes basketball. It also helps if that person is one of the most respected NBA analysts in the industry and they are easy to talk with, too. Sarah Kustok checks all...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 116, Raptors 110
Boston covered more than half of the third quarter Monday night in Toronto with a 23-7 run that spurred yet another notch in the win column. The Celtics trailed by eight points after Pascal Siakam dropped in a driving hook shot to open the third period, but they then responded in a big way to take control of the game heading into the fourth quarter. Four Celtics combined to score those 23 points while the team shot 8-for-11 from the field overall.
NBA
Hornets Endure Tough Shooting Night In Loss To Bucks
Rozier, McDaniels Oubre All Score 20+ PTS, Charlotte Shoots 39%, Drains Only 5 3-Pointers. Even without their star trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, the Milwaukee Bucks certainly possess one of the NBA’s deepest rosters. The Charlotte Hornets, who are still without several of their key players because of injury, witnessed that firsthand in Saturday night’s 105-96 home loss at Spectrum Center.
NBA
NBA CrunchTime set for Monday's 8-game slate
This week’s edition of NBA CrunchTime tips off at 8:30 p.m ET in the US and Canada. As always, CrunchTime is the best way to stay keyed in on all of the action from around the league, while also getting your dose of fantasy basketball coverage. Here are the...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Wizards 12-4-22
After a win in Milwaukee on Friday, the Lakers (9-12) continue their road trip and face off against the Wizards (11-12) on Sunday. The game tips at 3:00 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. LEBRON PASSES MAGIC.
