Read full article on original website
Related
Congressional Black Caucus members honor Rosa Parks on anniversary of arrest
On Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks was arrested in Montgomery, Ala. for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger. A critical moment in the fight for civil rights, Parks went down in history books as a revolutionary. Now, 67 years after her arrest, members...
Sewell urging House vote on cancer-screening bill
(The Center Square) – One Alabama federal legislator is working to bring a House bill to vote by the end of the year. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-AL, along with representatives Jodey Arrington, R-TX, Raul Ruiz, D-CA, and Richard Hudson, R-NC, penned a letter, along with 116 House colleagues, urging House leadership to have House Bill 1946 be brought to the floor for a vote at some point in the remaining days of the session. ...
Speaker sendoff: Pelosi granted new title and Capitol room
House Democrats have given House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a new title and introduced a resolution to rename a historic caucus room in her honor as a tribute to her two decades leading the conference.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election
(WHNT) — Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Britt, a one-time aide to outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former president of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race to replace Shelby.
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection attempt.
End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way for a younger generation of up-and-coming lawmakers to climb into the leadership ranks.
Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
Rep. Donald McEachin, a Virginia Democrat, died Monday following a battle with colorectal cancer, his office said. He was 61 years old.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Capitol rioter who said he wanted Trump's 'approval' gets three years in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump fan who was convicted on all counts after telling jurors that he thought he was "following presidential orders" when he stole a liquor bottle and a coat rack from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to three years in federal prison on Friday.
New York congressman Hakeem Jeffries will succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader
Jeffries' political journey has spanned from the New York State Assembly to the US House. The Brooklynite will now lead House Democrats come January.
Congressional Black Caucus Announces Its New Leadership For 118th Congress
The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has announced its new leadership for the 118th Congress and Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford will serve as its new chairman. The Hill reports Rep. Yvette Clark (D-NY.) has been named vice chair, Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA) has been named the second vice chair; Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) is the CBC’s new secretary and Rep. Marilyn Stickland (D-WA) is the new whip.
Congressman Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn elected as first Black House minority leader
Showing rare party unity after their midterm election losses, the House Democrats moved seamlessly from one history-making leader to another, choosing the 52-year-old New Yorker, who has vowed to "get things done."
KUOW
Rep. Marilyn Strickland elected as whip for Congressional Black Caucus
Washington Democrat Marilyn Strickland has been elected to serve as whip for the Congressional Black Caucus. Strickland says the job involves making sure the caucus votes as a group on a variety of issues. "And that includes everything from voting rights, health-care disparities, economic opportunity, housing, all the things that...
Comments / 0