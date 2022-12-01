ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Sewell urging House vote on cancer-screening bill

(The Center Square) – One Alabama federal legislator is working to bring a House bill to vote by the end of the year. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-AL, along with representatives Jodey Arrington, R-TX, Raul Ruiz, D-CA, and Richard Hudson, R-NC, penned a letter, along with 116 House colleagues, urging House leadership to have House Bill 1946 be brought to the floor for a vote at some point in the remaining days of the session. ...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
WHNT News 19

AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election

(WHNT) — Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Britt, a one-time aide to outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former president of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race to replace Shelby.
The Hill

End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader

The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way for a younger generation of up-and-coming lawmakers to climb into the leadership ranks.
TEXAS STATE
Black Enterprise

Congressional Black Caucus Announces Its New Leadership For 118th Congress

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has announced its new leadership for the 118th Congress and Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford will serve as its new chairman. The Hill reports Rep. Yvette Clark (D-NY.) has been named vice chair, Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA) has been named the second vice chair; Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) is the CBC’s new secretary and Rep. Marilyn Stickland (D-WA) is the new whip.
KUOW

Rep. Marilyn Strickland elected as whip for Congressional Black Caucus

Washington Democrat Marilyn Strickland has been elected to serve as whip for the Congressional Black Caucus. Strickland says the job involves making sure the caucus votes as a group on a variety of issues. "And that includes everything from voting rights, health-care disparities, economic opportunity, housing, all the things that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy