Former UT football head coach Chuck Stobart dies at 90
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Former University of Toledo head football coach Chuck Stobart died earlier this week. According to a statement released by the University of Toledo, Stobart, 90, was a 2012 Varsity T Hall of Fame inductee. He led the Rockets as head coach from 1977 to 1981. During his...
WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the season debut of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, the BCSN cameras will take you to the Sylvania showdown between Southview and Northview. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will have feature games from the Northern Lakes League and the City League. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
Toledo Ballet debuting inclusive “Nutcracker”: One of the only programs in the country to put on such a show
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A classic, holiday tradition is being reimagined by the Toledo Ballet this year. In an effort to better represent modern-day society. “Clara’s dream is expressed in every Nutcracker you see in the world,” said Toledo Ballet Faculty member Ann Heckler. “Our dream here for Clara has a more inclusive population.”
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
Epworth Preschool helping the less fortunate
Findlay, Bowling Green collecting toys for Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash. Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Bowling Green post responded to a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2 at 10:19 a.m. The crash occurred on I-75 near mile post 196 in Perrysburg Township where Dennis Amrhein, 73 of Temperance, Michigan died. Amrhein was heading northbound when he...
No injuries after house fire on Campbell Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Dec. 3 just before 10 p.m. The battalion chief said all residents got out safe but the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Additionally, crews had trouble at first because the closest...
Hittin’ The Town at a holiday light show in Maumee
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tis’ the season for holiday festivities, and a lot of parents are looking for a way to entertain the kids. There’s a family-friendly event in Maumee that features nearly a mile-long trail of lights set to music. The Lucas County Fairgrounds has been transformed into a drive-thru holiday light show.
Neighbors make potentially life-saving rescue in Toledo fire turned house explosion
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Vosper Ct. Friday evening. That fire quickly sparked an explosion causing major damage to the south Toledo home. The people inside weren’t hurt though, thanks to some incredibly brave neighbors. Kim Murray and Johna Rushlow...
Brownfield project moves forward upon council approval
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council members are preparing to approve some of their federal relief money for the Lucas County Land Bank. The money approved will be used to tackle some of the Brownfield properties, some of which have left bad memories for community members. Both the...
Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battled a house fire Friday evening. TFRD responded to a call of a fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct. According to TFRD, a spare propane tank caught on fire, causing a loud “boom”. Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
Vehicle struck by gunfire on Potomac Drive
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating an shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. Police responded to shots fired and multiple vehicles hit on Potomac Drive around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officials confirmed that one white vehicle was shot at, but it was empty. Around the same...
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A married couple who owns several properties puts a heartwarming letter to their tenants’ doors giving them free rent for the month of December. “It was like Merry Christmas. Happy holidays. You and your family have a nice time. I was like is this a prank? Is it real?” the tenant said. The tenant requested to remain anonymous.
Woman dies in three vehicle crash on I-75
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a three vehicle crash on Dec. 3 at 10:13 p.m. The crash involved three vehicles and occurred on I-75 near mile post 171 in Henry Township. A 30-year-old from Toledo was driving northbound in a...
Holiday displays showcased at the Manor House
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 47th annual Holidays at the Manor House kicked off its multiple weekend long event on Dec. 3. Starting at 10 a.m., free tours showcase over 30 holiday displays created by volunteers for the event. A model train exhibit by the Swanton Area Railroad and Model...
Old West End organizations host WINTERFEST 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Libbey House Foundation and the Women of the Old West End are hosting three days of community celebration for the Christmas season. The event started Friday, Dec. 2, and will go through Dec. 4 celebrating the International Year of Glass and with the annual WINTERFEST 2022.
Messiah Lutheran Church hosts Christmas fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Messiah Lutheran Church is hosting a Christmas fair on Dec. 4. There are craft vendors selling unique gifts for the Holiday season. Also, a lunch and chair massages are available. People can support the special programs in the church by participating in the Youth Program...
