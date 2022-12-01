Read full article on original website
Washington tribe tests its rights to commercial net pen fish farming
An executive order from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources earlier this month aims to end commercial net pen fish farming in Washington’s public waters. Cooke Aquaculture has been ordered to dismantle its operations in Puget Sound and Skagit Bay – and told its leases will not be renewed. But it has a key partner in its fight to remain here.
Washington witness says orange objects were 30 feet over trees
Everett, WA.Photo byGoogle. A Washington witness at Everett reported watching two silent, round, orange-colored lights about 30 feet over nearby trees at about 8 p.m. on February 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Some freeways may be useable following 'the Big One' per new modeling by UW
New modeling by the University of Washington of the impacts of a major Cascadia earthquake offers a less dire picture of the aftermath of the so-called "Big One" — specifically when it comes to highway bridges. Previous earthquake preparedness exercises have assumed that Interstate 5 and the highways to...
Rules Set to Cut Carbon Emissions by 20% Over Next 12 Years in Washington State
The Washington State Department of Ecology has finished writing the rules for the Clean Fuel Standard, a program that requires a 20% reduction in 2017 transportation emissions over 12 years. The program focuses on decreasing transportation emissions by switching to cleaner fuels such as renewable diesel and electricity. The final...
5 Safe Towns to Call Home in Washington State
If you're looking for a safe place to call home in Washington State, you've got plenty of options. From big cities to small towns, there are plenty of communities where you can feel secure and enjoy all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. As a Washingtonian myself, I selected...
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
NEAH BAY, Wash. — A salvage company in Washington has located wreckage from one of the deadliest maritime disasters in Northwest history off Cape Flattery near the Neah Bay. The sonar images are unmistakable to the trained eye. They show a shipwreck more than 1,000-feet deep off the Washington coast.
Snow And Traction Restrictions Have Arrived
The Washington State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Division wants drivers to protect themselves and their passengers while traveling over our States Mountain passes this year. It takes only one unprepared or careless driver to slow or stop traffic. After last year’s unprecedented three pass closures and the increasing amount of cross-state...
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
Sunken ship lost 150 years ago, found off WA coast
The wreck of a long-lost “sidewheeler steamship” that sank off the coast of Washington nearly 150 years ago has been found by a pair of local maritime historians. The ship we’re talking about is called the “SS PACIFIC” – a 225-foot long sidewheel steamer. It carried passengers and cargo way back in the time of the Washington Territory.
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 6 PM this Evening
Winter weather advisory for the following locations. Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Northern Oregon Cascades- Willapa Hills-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County- Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Willapa, Frances, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar.
Prosecutor: Flood of mentally ill inmates stuck in local jails is a ‘public safety crisis’
SEATTLE — King County records show that in the last four years, judges have released dozens of mentally ill defendants charged with felonies because they waited too long in jail for court-ordered mental health treatment. In Washington, state law requires defendants deemed so mentally ill they can’t understand the...
10 Totally Legal Things Idaho Residents Want To Outlaw
If there is one thing that comes to mind when it comes to what I’ve learned from the people of Idaho, it’s “the fewer rules, the better.” I have to honestly say, I dig it. I love the idea of being independent and leaving decisions solely for us to make. Not getting political here either, I simply like the idea of not having to conform to new rules. I’ve always been that way.
Is it Legal to Shovel Your Snow Into the Street in Washington State?
What Are Rules On Property Snow Removal In Washington State. It's that time of year again—the time when the snow starts to fall and people have to start shoveling their driveways and sidewalks. What Options Do I Have As A Property Owner For Snow Removal In Washington State?. But...
Man Accused of Poaching Trophy Bull Elk, Plus 12 Other Deer and Elk in Oregon
A Pendleton, Ore., man has been indicted for unlawfully killing 13 elk and deer, one of them a trophy bull elk, in Umatilla County across the state line from the Tri-Cities. Walker Dean Erickson, 28, has been indicted on 22 counts, with other allegations including wasting game meat, trespassing, tampering with evidence and hunting from a vehicle.
Top 5 Fastest Growing Towns In Washington State Includes Pasco
What Are The Top 5 Fastest Growing Cities In Washington State?. If you're looking for a place to put down roots in Washington State, you might be wondering which towns are growing the fastest. Pasco Washington Made The List Of The Fastest Growing Cities In The Nation. Population growth can...
Liz Weston: Washington relative ships online purchases to Oregon to avoid taxes. Is it legal?
Dear Liz: My father lives in Washington state. He often purchases higher-priced items online, has them shipped to relatives living in Oregon and picks them up later. That way he doesn’t have to pay sales tax. Is this a form of tax evasion? Does he need to pay a...
