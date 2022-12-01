ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
knkx.org

Washington tribe tests its rights to commercial net pen fish farming

An executive order from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources earlier this month aims to end commercial net pen fish farming in Washington’s public waters. Cooke Aquaculture has been ordered to dismantle its operations in Puget Sound and Skagit Bay – and told its leases will not be renewed. But it has a key partner in its fight to remain here.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Some freeways may be useable following 'the Big One' per new modeling by UW

New modeling by the University of Washington of the impacts of a major Cascadia earthquake offers a less dire picture of the aftermath of the so-called "Big One" — specifically when it comes to highway bridges. Previous earthquake preparedness exercises have assumed that Interstate 5 and the highways to...
Chronicle

Rules Set to Cut Carbon Emissions by 20% Over Next 12 Years in Washington State

The Washington State Department of Ecology has finished writing the rules for the Clean Fuel Standard, a program that requires a 20% reduction in 2017 transportation emissions over 12 years. The program focuses on decreasing transportation emissions by switching to cleaner fuels such as renewable diesel and electricity. The final...
NEWStalk 870

5 Safe Towns to Call Home in Washington State

If you're looking for a safe place to call home in Washington State, you've got plenty of options. From big cities to small towns, there are plenty of communities where you can feel secure and enjoy all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. As a Washingtonian myself, I selected...
naturalresourcereport.com

State warns of Firmageddon

Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
OREGON STATE
ifiberone.com

Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
SPOKANE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Snow And Traction Restrictions Have Arrived

The Washington State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Division wants drivers to protect themselves and their passengers while traveling over our States Mountain passes this year. It takes only one unprepared or careless driver to slow or stop traffic. After last year’s unprecedented three pass closures and the increasing amount of cross-state...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Sunken ship lost 150 years ago, found off WA coast

The wreck of a long-lost “sidewheeler steamship” that sank off the coast of Washington nearly 150 years ago has been found by a pair of local maritime historians. The ship we’re talking about is called the “SS PACIFIC” – a 225-foot long sidewheel steamer. It carried passengers and cargo way back in the time of the Washington Territory.
WASHINGTON STATE
kykn.com

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 6 PM this Evening

Winter weather advisory for the following locations. Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Northern Oregon Cascades- Willapa Hills-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County- Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Willapa, Frances, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar.
OREGON STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

10 Totally Legal Things Idaho Residents Want To Outlaw

If there is one thing that comes to mind when it comes to what I’ve learned from the people of Idaho, it’s “the fewer rules, the better.” I have to honestly say, I dig it. I love the idea of being independent and leaving decisions solely for us to make. Not getting political here either, I simply like the idea of not having to conform to new rules. I’ve always been that way.
IDAHO STATE
Chronicle

Man Accused of Poaching Trophy Bull Elk, Plus 12 Other Deer and Elk in Oregon

A Pendleton, Ore., man has been indicted for unlawfully killing 13 elk and deer, one of them a trophy bull elk, in Umatilla County across the state line from the Tri-Cities. Walker Dean Erickson, 28, has been indicted on 22 counts, with other allegations including wasting game meat, trespassing, tampering with evidence and hunting from a vehicle.
PENDLETON, OR
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy