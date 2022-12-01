Read full article on original website
Related
Ewa Beach shooter charged for murder
The man accused of shooting a resident manager to death in Ewa Beach has been charged.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect charged with murder in Ewa Beach townhouse complex shooting
EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally shooting at 57-year-old resident manager in Ewa Beach was charged with second-degree murder on Saturday. Officials said 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala also faces firearm offense charges. His bail is set at $1 million. The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the...
Fatal shooting in broad daylight, no arrest yet
The Honolulu Police Department has opened an investigation after the fatal shooting of a man in his 50s in Ewa Beach.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD responds to abandoned house fire in Kaneohe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Sunday. HFD responded to a small single family home on Waikalua Road around 4:40 a.m. Authorities say the house was abandoned. It was fully extinguished in an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man accused of murdering Waikiki teen in 1972 extradited to Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a 1972 Waikiki murder has been extradited to Honolulu. Tudor Chirila Jr. was taken into custody by the Honolulu Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The 77-year-old former Nevada deputy attorney general was brought to Hawaii from Reno. Chirila is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Nancy...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jewelry scammers are as active as ever. The reason, police say: They’re still finding victims
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beware of jewelry scammers. That’s the warning from Honolulu CrimeStoppers after more reports of people falling for the fake goods. Victor John Fleener, of Hawaii Island, said he was visiting a friend on Gulick Avenue in Kalihi when he was approached by a woman offering him jewelry on Monday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Manhunt underway following fatal shooting at Ewa Beach housing complex
Despite flow of lava from Mauna Loa slowing down, officials are bracing for it to cross key highway. County crews have set up traffic mitigation efforts to let people know where to go. Mom who made eye patches for daughter is now helping others with vision problems. Updated: 22 minutes...
Collision on Fort Weaver Road kills pedestrian
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene at around 6 a.m. and a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police sources: Man shot in the head may not have been intended target
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are working to track down a gunman after a man was shot in the head early Tuesday in Kalihi. Law enforcement sources say the victim may not have been the intended target. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Libby and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze at Kaneohe home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Saturday. HFD responded to the scene around 5:45 a.m. on Malulani Street after receiving reports that a person may still be in the burning home. Upon arrival, HFD said heavy smoke and flames were coming from...
Hiker duo rescued on Wa’ahila Ridge Trail
Honolulu Fire Department said that it rescued two hikers on the Wa'ahila Ridge Trail.
6 individuals rescued at Queens Bath, Anini Beach
According to first responders, they responded to the incident at around 11:30 a.m. with two distressed snorkelers off Anini Beach.
HFD rescues injured hiker from Lulumahu Falls
The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a hiker on Saturday, Dec. 3 from Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu.
City hires consultant to address lead concerns and updates at Koko Head Shooting Complex
Oahu’s only public shooting range is going into its fourth month of being off-limits. The Hawaii Firearms Coalition Director, Andrew Namiki Roberts, said this limits the public’s available spaces to practice with their firearms.
HPD investigate hit-and-runs over Thanksgiving weekend
The Honolulu Police Department is looking for suspects involved in two hit-and-runs that happened on Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27.
Injured Hiker Airlifted to Safety From Pele’s Chair Trail in Honolulu
Hawaii firefighters came to the aid of a hiker on Pele’s Chair trail. Earlier today, the Honolulu Fire Department received a distress call regarding a 68-year-old female who became injured and was in need of an evac. The call came into the station at around 11:24 a.m., according to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The discovery of unexploded ordnance triggered an hours-long closure Sunday of a Mauna Loa lava viewing area on Old Saddle Road. Officials said the ordnance was found just before noon Sunday in lava rocks away from the road. The ordnance was detonated and the area was subsequently...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New aerial video shows contamination zone at Red Hill following spill of toxic fire suppressant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has obtained new video showing a bird’s eye view of the contamination zone at Red Hill following a spill of toxic fire suppressant. The video shows just how the large the contaminated site is after a 1,100-hundred gallon spill of the suppressant, called...
hawaiinewsnow.com
102-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor makes the long trek to Hawaii to remember fallen friends
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pearl Harbor attack survivor Ira “Ike” Schab got a hero’s welcome at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday. The Portland resident returned to Honolulu for the 81st anniversary commemoration of the attack. The Pacific Fleet band and honor guard greeted Schab as he...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Environmentalists, water protectors rally in Honolulu over Red Hill toxic fire suppressant spill
How to tackle corruption in Hawaii government? This commission has some ideas. Multiple recent scandals in state and county government have led to sweeping proposals from a high-powered commission. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. "At first I was thinking, could it be that we don’t count?" They walk the...
Comments / 1