hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect charged with murder in Ewa Beach townhouse complex shooting

EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally shooting at 57-year-old resident manager in Ewa Beach was charged with second-degree murder on Saturday. Officials said 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala also faces firearm offense charges. His bail is set at $1 million. The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD responds to abandoned house fire in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Sunday. HFD responded to a small single family home on Waikalua Road around 4:40 a.m. Authorities say the house was abandoned. It was fully extinguished in an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man accused of murdering Waikiki teen in 1972 extradited to Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a 1972 Waikiki murder has been extradited to Honolulu. Tudor Chirila Jr. was taken into custody by the Honolulu Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The 77-year-old former Nevada deputy attorney general was brought to Hawaii from Reno. Chirila is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Nancy...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze at Kaneohe home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Saturday. HFD responded to the scene around 5:45 a.m. on Malulani Street after receiving reports that a person may still be in the burning home. Upon arrival, HFD said heavy smoke and flames were coming from...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The discovery of unexploded ordnance triggered an hours-long closure Sunday of a Mauna Loa lava viewing area on Old Saddle Road. Officials said the ordnance was found just before noon Sunday in lava rocks away from the road. The ordnance was detonated and the area was subsequently...

