The Time Hope Thought She Killed Thomas With A Vat Of Acid On The Bold And The Beautiful
Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) have had a convoluted relationship on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Thomas' parents were Ridge Forrester (then Ron Moss) and Taylor Hayes (then Hunter Tylo), and for a short time, Ridge's brother, Thorne Forrester (then Winsor Harmon), claimed he was the father. Through the years, Thomas got into plenty of trouble, from lying that he slept with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) to pushing Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) out of a window, — not to mention being pushed off a cliff himself! An affair with Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) when she was married to Ridge produced a baby named Douglas. Soon after, Caroline broke up with Ridge and moved away with Thomas and Douglas.
Days Of Our Lives Fans Are Divided Over Nicole's Role In Jada's Abortion Decision
Since "Days of Our Lives" moved to Peacock, the soap opera hasn't held back on bold and controversial storylines. While fans were originally torn over the soap's jump to streaming, longtime watchers can't help but become fully invested in the latest events. Nicknamed "DOOL" by its devoted viewers, the writers are masters at writing a good love triangle, which is why the drama that has ensued between Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu), and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).
General Hospital Fans Are Divided Over The Chase-Brook Lynn Split
At one point on "General Hospital," former Detective Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) was practically the only cop attempting to solve cases in Port Charles, per Celebrating the Soaps. Chase worked hard until he got suspended for punching Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and slimy music promoter Linc Brown (Dan Buran) — both times to defend the honor of Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton), via Soap Opera Spy.
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90
Actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show "Sesame Street," Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90
Julia Roberts, husband Daniel Moder seen together enjoying Kennedy Center Honors
Actress Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, were in attendance at the White House on Sunday for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees.
The One Question We Have After Watching A New Orleans Noel: Why Is Everyone In TV Movies An Architect?
In Lifetime's new movie "A New Orleans Noel," Grace and Anthony, played by real-life couple Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James (via People), are both architects competing for full control over their newest job — restoring Anthony's historic family home in New Orleans. His grandmother hires both architects, competitive former classmates, in spite of their opposing styles and opinions about what constitutes a good renovation.
Rita Moreno Discusses The Racism She Faced On The Original West Side Story Set - Exclusive
Rita Moreno's career has spanned more than seven decades (via IMDb), and she's acquired a whole host of accolades, including two Emmys, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. More recently, Moreno appeared in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake, which was an important moment for the star who won an Academy Award for her role in the original 1961 movie.
Jill Duggar Dillard Has A Special Message For Would-Be Parents This Christmas
The year 2022 saw the former "19 Kids & Counting" star, Jill Duggar Dillard, experiencing some tough times — such as gallbladder surgery, a bout with COVID-19, and the continuing scandalous saga of her older brother Josh. However, there were also plenty of good times. She and her husband Derick moved to a bigger house after he was licensed as an attorney and got a new job (via their family blog). Jill also became an aunt yet again when her brothers John-David and Jedidiah had babies, and she'll do it twice again next year, courtesy of brother Jeremiah and sister Joy Duggar Forsyth.
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
Princess Catherine Stuns In Bright Green At Earthshot Awards
Prince William and Princess Catherine just made their first trip to the United States since 2014 to commemorate the Earthshot Awards (via People). The prize supports the best innovations to fix the environmental issues our world is facing in the categories: Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate, according to the awards' website. This year, the five winners each received $1.2 million to make their projects come true.
What Do The Young And The Restless' Alyvia Alyn Lind And Dolly Parton Have In Common?
Fans of "The Young and The Restless" will be more than familiar with Faith Newman, played by Alyvia Alyn Lind. The now 15-year-old actress made her debut in 2011 as part of the beloved daytime soap opera and remained a cast member for a decade. During her time at Y&R, Lind continued to pursue other acting roles including a recurring role in the ABC drama "Revenge" and the satirical movie "A Deadly Adoption" alongside Will Ferrell. More recently, she bagged a lead role in the SYFY horror series "Chucky" and is set to join the cast of Disney+'s "The Spiderwick Chronicles," per Deadline.
Ben Aldridge Admits Being Cast In Spoiler Alert Was 'A Huge Surprise' - Exclusive
The world was heartbroken after reading reporter Michael Ausiello's 2017 memoir "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words." Now, readers can get to see this story unfold on the big screen. The film "Spoiler Alert" follows Ausiello's true life closely. The audience will...
