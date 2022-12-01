Read full article on original website
Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
Wil Wilkins of Ravalli County, Mont., acknowledges he’s a bit of a throwback. Growing up in West Virginia, he says his mother used to tell him, “You was born a hundred years too late, boy.”. It’s an apt description of this self-described “mountain man.” Wilkins is a dedicated...
Des Moines, IA- A ruling on an obstructed license plate will stand after a split vote in the Iowa Supreme Court on the issue. Radio Iowa reports that Prince Payne was stopped by an Altoona police officer who said the ball in the trailer hitch of his pickup was blocking the view of the third letter on the license plate.
Over the past 12 months, Iowa hospitals have been cited for dozens of violations, including a dirty surgical suite, patient abuse, inadequate staff, and discharging emergency-room patients with undiagnosed, life-threatening conditions. In one instance, according to state records, an eastern Iowa hospital discharged a homeless, wheelchair-using veteran to the street, although the man had no […] The post Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
An Iowa hotel has been operating for one year without the required state license, despite dozens of health and safety violations cited by regulators. The hotel’s owner, Gilbert Starble, says the Hartwood Inn of Charles City has served as a home for what he calls “criminals, ex-convicts, recovering addicts and poor people.” In recent months, […] The post Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
For the third time in two months, the state of Iowa has refused to issue a hotel license to a Charles City inn plagued by health and fire-safety violations. The Hartwood Inn, however, continues to remain in business, and the owner says there are six families living there now. The Iowa Department of Inspections and […] The post Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Polk County said this week it will alert state regulators to environmental and development concerns about an annexation request that would nearly double the size of Alleman. Why it matters: Polk County rarely takes a position on annexation requests in front of Iowa's City Development Board (CDB), the body that will ultimately decide the matter.
Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, was appointed to serve as the U.S. State Department’s special envoy for global youth issues, the department announced Thursday. Finkenauer was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives at 25 and the U.S. House at 29. In 2019, she became the youngest woman to sponsor a bill that passed in the U.S. House. A press release from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that experience gives her insight into the “key role youth voices and perspective play in policymaking and good governance.”
Change is coming to Iowa’s attorney general and treasurer’s offices as voters chose to elect challengers who promised to work toward GOP goals over the Democratic incumbents who argued their tenure brought nonpartisan successes. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and state Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, both the nation’s longest-serving officials in their positions, were defeated in […] The post What to expect as Iowa’s attorney general, treasurer leave office after four decades appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NAMI Linn County Executive Director Dr. Mona McCalley-Whitters joins us to give tips on managing holiday stress. Trucking company to build new headquarters in Dubuque, add up to 60 new jobs. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Dubuque-based trucking company plans to build a new headquarters. Iowa City man arrested after...
State regulators have seen a significant increase in complaints about health care facilities this year. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which oversees nursing homes, assisted living centers and other health care providers, fielded an average of 151 complaints per month in 2020. Through October of this year, the average number of complaints was […] The post Care facility complaints up 45% from 2020, state data shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Federal officials cannot be held liable for their design of the entry to the Neal Smith Federal Building after a man with impaired vision was badly injured in a fall from the building's steps, an appellate court affirmed Thursday. Phillip Alberty, 64, visited the downtown Des Moines federal office building...
(The Center Square) – Iowa is allocating nearly $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding to 16 organizations that will help develop and rehabilitate single-family homes and assist with down payments on the local level. Together, the organizations will assist 91 Iowa families acquire home ownership, according to a news release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office. The Iowa HOME Grant Program is part of Reynolds’ $100 million investment of Federal...
Following the election, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna devised a plan for Democrats to win back rural states like Iowa: focus on bringing back jobs. The Democrat, who represents California’s Silicon Valley, spoke at Drake University’s Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement Thursday night with Douglas Burns, a journalist and co-owner of Herald Publishing […] The post Democrats can win back rural areas by bringing back jobs, Rep. Ro Khanna says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The people have spoken, and in state after state, they voted to save democracy. MAGA Republicans and election deniers lost despite being the party out of power in a midterm, despite high gas prices and cost of living, despite all the campaign ads warning of doom and gloom. It seems voters prefer women having the right to choose, their votes being counted, and elections being respected along with civility and competence from their leaders.
