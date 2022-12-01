Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, was appointed to serve as the U.S. State Department’s special envoy for global youth issues, the department announced Thursday. Finkenauer was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives at 25 and the U.S. House at 29. In 2019, she became the youngest woman to sponsor a bill that passed in the U.S. House. A press release from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that experience gives her insight into the “key role youth voices and perspective play in policymaking and good governance.”

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO