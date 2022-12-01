Florida man arrested after using Uber to rob Iowa bank, carjacked driver

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Florida man has been arrested for the robbery of a Des Moines bank on Wednesday.

Javier Rafael Camacho-Cepeda, 22, of Bradenton, Florida was taken into custody around 6 p.m. Wednesday night by the Lake County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office. Camacho-Cepeda has been charged with two counts of Robbery in the 1st Degree. According to police, he was only two hours away from the US-Canadian border.

Right after the robbery, authorities say Camacho-Cepeda pulled a gun on the Uber driver that drove him to the bank and stole the driver’s car, and then headed north on I-35.

Camacho-Cepeda booking the Uber in the first place was a key piece of evidence that helped authorities track his route.

“We were able to gather some information at the bank and then couple that with some information from the Uber driver to figure out very quickly who our suspect was,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. “We’ve got some technology resources available to us and then just some good investigative skills and they were able to determine he was heading to the US-Canadian border.”

After the robbery, the Uber driver did not know his passenger just robbed Chase Bank.

“The only thing that makes this unique is that, you know, he took the Uber there, and he took the Uber away,” said Parizek. “According to the Uber driver there wasn’t a lot of indication that anything had gone wrong while he was in the bank.”

It is not known how much money Camacho-Cepeda robbed from the bank. Nobody was hurt during the robbery, police said.

