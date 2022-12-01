ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Florida man arrested after using Uber to rob Iowa bank, carjacked driver

By Zach Fisher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kEwl_0jUDB7bk00

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Florida man has been arrested for the robbery of a Des Moines bank on Wednesday.

Javier Rafael Camacho-Cepeda, 22, of Bradenton, Florida was taken into custody around 6 p.m. Wednesday night by the Lake County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office. Camacho-Cepeda has been charged with two counts of Robbery in the 1st Degree. According to police, he was only two hours away from the US-Canadian border.

Right after the robbery, authorities say Camacho-Cepeda pulled a gun on the Uber driver that drove him to the bank and stole the driver’s car, and then headed north on I-35.

Camacho-Cepeda booking the Uber in the first place was a key piece of evidence that helped authorities track his route.

“We were able to gather some information at the bank and then couple that with some information from the Uber driver to figure out very quickly who our suspect was,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. “We’ve got some technology resources available to us and then just some good investigative skills and they were able to determine he was heading to the US-Canadian border.”

After the robbery, the Uber driver did not know his passenger just robbed Chase Bank.

“The only thing that makes this unique is that, you know, he took the Uber there, and he took the Uber away,” said Parizek. “According to the Uber driver there wasn’t a lot of indication that anything had gone wrong while he was in the bank.”

It is not known how much money Camacho-Cepeda robbed from the bank. Nobody was hurt during the robbery, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 1

Chris McConnell
3d ago

I don't think you can say that he is a Florida man, any longer, as has just taken up residency, as an Iowa man. And how long he will be a resident, depends upon the court

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
niceville.com

Florida career criminal sentenced to nearly 23 years in prison

FLORIDA — A Clearwater man described as a career criminal has been sentenced to nearly 23 years in prison for possessing a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO),...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WHO 13

Bank robbery suspect escapes into woods in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — Clive Police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a man allegedly robbed a bank on Wednesday morning before escaping on foot into a wooded area along the Greenbelt Trail. Police said they were dispatched to First Interstate Bank in the 13100 block of Hickman Road at 10:18 a.m. […]
CLIVE, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy