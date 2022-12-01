Read full article on original website
Accuweather Forecast: Morning Showers, PM Clouds
More rain will move through the Valley this morning. Shayla Girardin will have your full forecast on Action News.
Update: Weekend Snow For The Sierra Nevada
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park (above 7,000 feet), effective until 4 AM Monday. The snow levels today (Saturday) will range between 6,000 to 8,000 feet. It will drop to 4,000 to 6,000...
Winter storm bringing rain, snow to California with more than a foot of snow possible
It's little rest for the weary for travelers in California trying to get over the passes in the Sierra Nevada as a second storm is barreling through the Golden State just hours after a first storm blasted the mountains with feet of snow and wind gusts reaching as high as 99 mph.
Sierra prepares for weekend wintry blast; Up to 3 feet of new snow expected
SAN FRANCISCO -- A slow-moving low pressure system advanced toward Northern California Friday, set to deliver weekend rain showers in the Bay Area and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe region from Friday night through Sunday night."Another round of heavy snow appears likely for the Sierra Nevada by late Saturday and into Sunday as the bulk of the moisture associated with the system pushes onshore," forecasters predicted.How much new snow are we talking about? The weather service said from 8 to 18 inches at the lower elevations around...
Two feet of snow falls in the Sierra this week with more coming Saturday
The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts.Mountain highways reopened under sunny skies Friday and classes resumed two hours late at schools around the lake where they were closed on Thursday.A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Friday but a new one goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday into Monday morning for most of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north...
Tahoe travel: Heading to the Sierra this weekend? Here's the best time to go amid winter storm
Officials are warning against traveling to the Sierra this weekend, but if you do, carry those tire chains and pack emergency supplies like extra blankets and a flashlight, with a full tank of gas.
Storm Expected to Bring In Several Feet of Snow to the Sierra
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday stretching into Friday for much of the Sierra. This includes Lake Tahoe where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting to near 100 mph (160 kph) are expected on the mountain tops. The warning went into...
Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, slows traffic: more coming
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first of back-to-back winter storms brought one foot (30 centimeters) of snow and an avalanche warning to the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe and intermittently shutting down interstate traffic west of Reno. A winter storm warning remained in effect through 4 a.m. Friday from Mammoth Lakes […]
Winter Storm: Schools closed in El Dorado County due to ice, snow
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Some schools in El Dorado County announced closures Friday morning as snow continues to impact roads.
School Delays And Cancelations Due To Slick Roads
Sonora, CA — Many schools are running late this Friday morning due to icy roadways. Allow yourself extra time when traveling to your destination this morning. Sign up for our Breaking News Alerts and the myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.
Heavenly Snow and Winter Fun at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe Ski Season and Winter Fun kicks into high gear. South Lake Tahoe, Calif.- It’s beginning to look a lot like… SKI SEASON! Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, located within the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, is perfectly positioned right next to the slopes of Heavenly Ski Resort, which is currently covered with fresh powder after the first heavy snowstorm of the season. Now is the perfect time to pack up the skis and snowboards, and head to Hard Rock Lake Tahoe for the perfect winter weekend.
Snowstorms to unlock more terrain at Tahoe ski resorts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The storms kicking off December will help unlock more terrain at Lake Tahoe ski resorts. Multiple feet of snow could fall by Monday morning from two separate storms and Heavenly Mountain Resort is eyeing opening several new trails and lifts this weekend. A combination...
Understanding Tuolumne County’s Wildfire Risks
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County wants to hear from the public regarding wildfire risks while compiling a study on evacuation strategies. Tuolumne County Transportation Council (TCTC) and Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services (OES) have joined forces to offer three Evacuation Needs Assessment Community Meetings to discuss a Tuolumne County Evacuation Needs Assessment and Communication Strategies study. It identifies locations and communities at higher risk from wildfire.
At Lake Tahoe: Traffic concerns prompt new highway plan
STATELINE, NEV — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year and officials say they have found mixed reactions to the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
Difficult Driving Conditions Spur Numerous Crashes
Sonora, CA — The icy roads are creating traffic issues in the Mother Lode this morning. The CHP reports that Jamestown Road, near Mt. Brow Road, will be closed for several hours due to a big rig crash. It happened at around 5:30am and is blocking both traffic lanes. No injuries were reported.
Parade of Lights rolls tonight
Three score and three entries will make the winding trip from Gardnerville to Minden tonight as the Parade of Lights celebrates the arrival of Christmas. Led by the Douglas High Jr. ROTC Color Guard and the marching band, the 63 entries form up at Heritage Park before jogging north to Eddy Street and then turning onto Main Street at 5 p.m.
School Closures/Delays for December 1
Several schools are closed or delayed for Thursday, December 1. All Incline Village schools are closed within the Washoe County School District. There will be no activities or services at school sites, and no classes will be held. All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District, (South Lake Tahoe)...
Vehicle Smacks Into New Tuolumne Resiliency Center
Sonora, CA – The CHP is on the scene of a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle possibly plowed into the new Tuolumne Resiliency Center in Tuolumne. No injuries were reported in the crash, but when officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., they discovered heavy damage to the structure located at the Bay Avenue and Cherry Valley Boulevard North intersection, next to the Tuolumne City Branch Library. There is a stop sign at the intersection where a large window on the left side of the building was shattered and the frame was damaged. County building officials have been called to the scene to “check the building’s integrity.”
Man dies after a truck crashes into a tree in Tuolumne County
SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died in Tuolumne County after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol Sonora Office. The CHP said that at 8:08 a.m. reports came in of a white pickup truck crashing into a tree along State Route 108. When officers […]
Tree Lighting To Remember Lost Loved Ones
Sonora, CA – The community is invited to the Adventist Health Sonora Hospice 2022 Tree of Lights and Candle Lighting Remembrance Service. The service is a holiday tradition of honoring loved ones who are no longer with us but whose memories continue to fill our hearts, shared hospital officials. The annual Tree of Lights is being held at the Sierra Bible Church, located at 15171 Tuolumne Road in Sonora. The service will be held rain or shine in a covered area and starts at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd.
