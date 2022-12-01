Read full article on original website
Tree Lighting To Remember Lost Loved Ones
Sonora, CA – The community is invited to the Adventist Health Sonora Hospice 2022 Tree of Lights and Candle Lighting Remembrance Service. The service is a holiday tradition of honoring loved ones who are no longer with us but whose memories continue to fill our hearts, shared hospital officials. The annual Tree of Lights is being held at the Sierra Bible Church, located at 15171 Tuolumne Road in Sonora. The service will be held rain or shine in a covered area and starts at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd.
Update: Weekend Snow For The Sierra Nevada
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park (above 7,000 feet), effective until 4 AM Monday. The snow levels today (Saturday) will range between 6,000 to 8,000 feet. It will drop to 4,000 to 6,000...
Vehicle Smacks Into New Tuolumne Resiliency Center
Sonora, CA – The CHP is on the scene of a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle possibly plowed into the new Tuolumne Resiliency Center in Tuolumne. No injuries were reported in the crash, but when officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., they discovered heavy damage to the structure located at the Bay Avenue and Cherry Valley Boulevard North intersection, next to the Tuolumne City Branch Library. There is a stop sign at the intersection where a large window on the left side of the building was shattered and the frame was damaged. County building officials have been called to the scene to “check the building’s integrity.”
School Delays And Cancelations Due To Slick Roads
Sonora, CA — Many schools are running late this Friday morning due to icy roadways. Allow yourself extra time when traveling to your destination this morning. Sign up for our Breaking News Alerts and the myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.
Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce Seeking A New CEO
Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director/CEO is stepping down after two years in the position. Parkyre Zelinsky-Salcedo, a Sonora native, joined the chamber in January 2021. At the time she noted that her top priority was “growth and just adding value to the community,” as reported here. She took over the post when then-CEO Candice Kendall left after serving nearly a year and a half, as detailed here.
Difficult Driving Conditions Spur Numerous Crashes
Sonora, CA — The icy roads are creating traffic issues in the Mother Lode this morning. The CHP reports that Jamestown Road, near Mt. Brow Road, will be closed for several hours due to a big rig crash. It happened at around 5:30am and is blocking both traffic lanes. No injuries were reported.
Rats! Left Out In The Cold
Sonora, CA – Finding a cage full of rats left out in the rain on Thursday brought a stern message from Tuolumne County Animal Control (TCAC). “Abandoning your pets is not only illegal, it’s also downright cruel,” warned shelter officials. The abandonment or dumping of any animal is a crime under California’s Animal Abandonment Law (SB 237), punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or up to six months in jail, or both.
Understanding Tuolumne County’s Wildfire Risks
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County wants to hear from the public regarding wildfire risks while compiling a study on evacuation strategies. Tuolumne County Transportation Council (TCTC) and Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services (OES) have joined forces to offer three Evacuation Needs Assessment Community Meetings to discuss a Tuolumne County Evacuation Needs Assessment and Communication Strategies study. It identifies locations and communities at higher risk from wildfire.
Update: Fatal Crash Near Soulsbyville
Update at 3:25 p.m.: The CHP has released more details regarding a fatal crash on Highway 108 in the Soulsbyville area of Tuolumne County this morning. The deceased is a 62-year-old man from Twain Harte. The CHP reports he was driving a Toyota pickup eastbound on the roadway, approaching Soulsbyville Road at an undetermined rate of speed, when he allowed his vehicle to go off the roadway. The truck went off the south shoulder of the highway, smashing into a tree.
