Hernando County Sheriff's Office SUV catches fire in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a Hernando County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car caught fire Wednesday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. near the Mariner's Cay Apartments, just off Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. Fire crews responded to the area on a report of a sheriff's office vehicle on fire, the agency spokesperson said.
iontb.com
Clearwater police arrest two teens in hate related criminal mischief cases
Clearwater Police detectives have made two arrests in three cases of criminal mischief that occurred last weekend where vehicles were damaged and hate speech was used with spray paint. A 16-year-old male Clearwater High student was arrested today, along with a 16-year-old male Largo High student. In addition to the...
fox35orlando.com
Home Depot worker, 83, dies weeks after being shoved by alleged shoplifter, police say
An elderly Home Depot employee died on Thursday from injuries he sustained in October when a theft suspect shoved him while allegedly stealing three pressure washers. Security video released by the Hillsborough Police Department shows the moment the victim allegedly encountered the suspect.
Driver sought after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Treasure Island
Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Treasure Island.
St. Pete officer-involved shooting death was justified, Review Board says
A St. Pete police Command Review Board found that an officer was justified in killing an armed suspect in September.
St. Pete police: Man barricaded inside home surrenders; 4 people arrested for burglary
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man surrendered to police in connection to an area burglary investigation after barricading himself inside a home, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Officers pulled over a car near Emerson Avenue and 25th Street South on Monday afternoon that had been under surveillance...
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested in Orange Park on Saturday and faces charges of trespassing, possession of controlled substances without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of burglary tools, deputies said.
fox13news.com
Road rage shooting in Brandon sends one person to the hospital, deputies say
BRANDON, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies say a road rage incident led to one person being hospitalized. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred before 6 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 and Interstate 75. Deputies said they are still in the early stages of the investigation....
suncoastnews.com
Man held on $499,000 bond after search of home
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit said in a press release it was recently made aware of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling fentanyl within Hernando County. Subsequent investigation revealed that Javier Montanez-Cantres, 52, was living at 11322 Roland St. in Spring Hill, and was the...
Fatal crash in Hillsborough County leads to vehicular homicide arrest: FHP
A fatal crash in Hillsborough County led to the arrest of a Tampa driver, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Thieves targeting Hillsborough businesses, make off with thousands in equipment
It's officially the season for holiday grinches and one Plant City business owner knows all too well after being targeted by thieves twice in the last week.
Manatee commissioner charged with DUI after crashing into tree wants body camera video tossed
BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse wants body camera footage with statements he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI crash to be tossed in his upcoming court case. The request to suppress his statements, which also includes footage from a body camera worn by the...
Tampa Woman Killed When Drunk Driver Crashes Into Her Car, Ejecting Her From Vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. – A 38-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a DUI crash that happened around 9:00 pm on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a pickup truck, driven by 26-year-old Chad Wesley Waddell, was traveling southbound on 50th Street North, approaching the
‘Predator’ gave Clearwater teen deadly amount of fentanyl before dumping her body, sheriff says
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been charged in the murder of a 16-year-old Clearwater girl who was found dead on the Duke Energy Trail over a year ago, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.
fox13news.com
2-year-old panther killed in vehicle crash on Hillsborough County road
LITHIA, Fla. - A 2-year-old Florida panther died after being hit by a vehicle in rural Hillsborough County, and, so far, deadly crashes have been the cause for all but two panthers in 2022. However, panther sightings are rare in the county, where it's been at least eight years since one has been found dead.
Pasco student arrested for bringing knife to school, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday for bringing a knife on campus, according to authorities.
HCSO: A man has been detained after confessing to shooting many cats
During the inquiry, a witness reported seeing a cat with many pellet wounds. A cat with it's owner from help guide.Photo byHelp guide. TAMPA, Florida: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office stated a 65-year-old man acknowledged shooting numerous animals near his residence.
2 teens seriously injured in fiery Pasco County crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Pasco County that shut down all southbound lanes of I-75 on Saturday night.
10NEWS
Police: Family of 3 was flying back to St. Petersburg when plane crashed off Venice Beach
A 43-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were found dead. A search for the 42-year-old male pilot is still underway.
Longboat Observer
Man found sleeping in sports car on Longboat beach waiting for sunrise
Boating citation: A boater was cited for his failure to carry the required safety equipment during a police encounter prompted by the boater's creation of a wake in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone. Following up on the stop, the marine-patrol officer explained the reason for his attention on the water and asked to see the legal essentials of boating. The operator could not produce a fire extinguisher, a throwable flotation device or the vessel’s registration paperwork. The boater was given two citations.
