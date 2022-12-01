ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Hernando County Sheriff's Office SUV catches fire in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a Hernando County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car caught fire Wednesday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. near the Mariner's Cay Apartments, just off Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. Fire crews responded to the area on a report of a sheriff's office vehicle on fire, the agency spokesperson said.
SPRING HILL, FL
iontb.com

Clearwater police arrest two teens in hate related criminal mischief cases

Clearwater Police detectives have made two arrests in three cases of criminal mischief that occurred last weekend where vehicles were damaged and hate speech was used with spray paint. A 16-year-old male Clearwater High student was arrested today, along with a 16-year-old male Largo High student. In addition to the...
CLEARWATER, FL
suncoastnews.com

Man held on $499,000 bond after search of home

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit said in a press release it was recently made aware of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling fentanyl within Hernando County. Subsequent investigation revealed that Javier Montanez-Cantres, 52, was living at 11322 Roland St. in Spring Hill, and was the...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Man found sleeping in sports car on Longboat beach waiting for sunrise

Boating citation: A boater was cited for his failure to carry the required safety equipment during a police encounter prompted by the boater's creation of a wake in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone. Following up on the stop, the marine-patrol officer explained the reason for his attention on the water and asked to see the legal essentials of boating. The operator could not produce a fire extinguisher, a throwable flotation device or the vessel’s registration paperwork. The boater was given two citations.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy