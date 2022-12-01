LITHIA, Fla. - A 2-year-old Florida panther died after being hit by a vehicle in rural Hillsborough County, and, so far, deadly crashes have been the cause for all but two panthers in 2022. However, panther sightings are rare in the county, where it's been at least eight years since one has been found dead.

