clarksvillenow.com
SpiritFest celebrates Christmas with music, camels and Santa Claus | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – SpiritFest filled Downtown Commons with activities for families as a prelude to the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade. There were visits with Santa, live music, food trucks, live animals, vendors and a canine demonstration from the Clarksville Police Department. Kris Foust said the event began...
Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun Way
This Kentucky community is gettin' lit for the holiday season and they're inviting the whole town to join in. Muhlenberg, Greenville, and Central City are hosting a huge decorating contest and you could win money!. Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun...
Community gathers to watch Christmas parade light up Portland
Portland was all aglow Saturday night as the city kicked off the holiday season with its annual Christmas parade.
smokeybarn.com
Local 2022 Christmas Light Shows – Take A Drive With Family & Friends (Must See)
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – It’s that time of year again, pile the kids in the car and see the lights!! Below are some of the best light shows in Robertson County!. Load the kids in the car and see the local Charlie Brown Christmas Animated...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist severely injured in Clarksville accident
A vehicle versus motorcycle accident Saturday night on Madison Street in Clarksville seriously injured the biker. Clarksville police say it happened on the westbound lanes between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive about 5:15 p.m. and the motorcyclist was listed in stable condition at a Nashville hospital. Names of those involved...
WSMV
Springfield to offer free horse-drawn carriage rides
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Springfield is bringing free horse-drawn carriage rides to its charming historic downtown square this holiday season. Beginning Dec. 8, carriage rides will be available for visitors on a first-come-first-served basis. The experience is a part of Springfield’s annual holiday light display event, Winter Wonderland.
10 must-do holiday activities in Nashville
It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of the holiday season in Nashville. It's never too early to plan a visit to meet Santa and his elves. Green Hills Mall is hosting Santa's Flight Academy, an immersive holiday photo exhibit. Walk-ups...
clarksvillenow.com
Grace Church of the Nazarene hosts Drive-Thru Live Nativity | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Grace Church of the Nazarene is once again spreading the spirit of Christmas with its annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity. The free family event opened Friday, featuring live camels, donkeys, goats and actors in costume. The Grace Church Choir also sings Christmas carols, and there is hot cocoa and snacks at the end.
1 person airlifted to Nashville after parking lot shooting in Clarksville
A person has been life-flighted to Nashville after a shooting early Sunday morning on North Riverside Drive in Clarksville.
Shooting threat cancels Christmas parade in Bowling Green
A shooting threat against protestors lead to the Bowling Green Christmas Parade getting canceled on Saturday.
WBKO
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
Gallatin’s upcoming Jonathan’s Grille now about 15 percent complete
The location sits on 2.7 acres and will have two large outdoor patios with couches, fire pits, and corn holes.
Coming Soon: 53rd Annual Hendersonville Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
HolidayFest and the City of Hendersonville Parks Department are proud to once again partner for the 53rd Annual Hendersonville Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Festival to be held Sunday, December 4th from 2:00 – 6:00 pm. Bring your chairs and hot cocoa and get ready for one of Hendersonville’s...
WSMV
East Nashville man believes car was broken into after finding wet clothes, burned items, jar of urine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville man believes his car wasn’t just broken into for valuables but was broken into for shelter against the cold. It was a bizarre situation for Aaron Elam, who lives in East Nashville. Elam claimed someone broke into his car, set a fire in a plastic bucket, his glove compartment, and urinated in a jar before taking off.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Historic Holiday Home Tour Set For Saturday
The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County are offering the chance to tour seven historic homes on South Main Street Saturday as part of the holiday season. Executive Director Alissa Keller says the homes are located between the 1900 and 2100 blocks of South Main Street. Keller says some of the...
WSMV
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after crash blocks lanes in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Westbound lanes of a road in Clarksville have been shut down after a crash with injuries between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on Saturday afternoon. According to Clarksville officials, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. and the westbound lanes of Madison Street between Memorial Drive...
clarksvillenow.com
Businesses, library partner with YAIPak Outreach to collect jackets, shoes, tents for homeless
CLARKSVILLE, TN – As the cold weather inevitably rolls into Clarksville and Montgomery County, the need for warm clothes and basic necessities becomes more important. For that reason, BizVets CONNECT, GFL Environmental, Legends Bank and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library has partnered with YAIPak Outreach to bring A Cozy Clarksville Christmas to those who need it most.
wkdzradio.com
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
What to Know Before Attending Enchant Holiday Event in Nashville
Enchant Nashville opened on Friday, November 25 and will continue until December 30th at First Horizon Park in Nashville. If you are planning to attend, here are a few things to know. It’a a timed entrance but plan to arrive before your time to allow for entrance into the event space. There’s a clear bag […] The post What to Know Before Attending Enchant Holiday Event in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Crumbl Cookies Franchisee to open Eggs Up Grill in surrounding Nashville Communities
The agreement began when Amy fell in love with Eggs Up Grill while dining at a location during a family trip
