ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 1

Related
clarksvillenow.com

SpiritFest celebrates Christmas with music, camels and Santa Claus | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – SpiritFest filled Downtown Commons with activities for families as a prelude to the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade. There were visits with Santa, live music, food trucks, live animals, vendors and a canine demonstration from the Clarksville Police Department. Kris Foust said the event began...
whopam.com

Motorcyclist severely injured in Clarksville accident

A vehicle versus motorcycle accident Saturday night on Madison Street in Clarksville seriously injured the biker. Clarksville police say it happened on the westbound lanes between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive about 5:15 p.m. and the motorcyclist was listed in stable condition at a Nashville hospital. Names of those involved...
WSMV

Springfield to offer free horse-drawn carriage rides

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Springfield is bringing free horse-drawn carriage rides to its charming historic downtown square this holiday season. Beginning Dec. 8, carriage rides will be available for visitors on a first-come-first-served basis. The experience is a part of Springfield’s annual holiday light display event, Winter Wonderland.
Axios

10 must-do holiday activities in Nashville

It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of the holiday season in Nashville. It's never too early to plan a visit to meet Santa and his elves. Green Hills Mall is hosting Santa's Flight Academy, an immersive holiday photo exhibit. Walk-ups...
clarksvillenow.com

Grace Church of the Nazarene hosts Drive-Thru Live Nativity | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Grace Church of the Nazarene is once again spreading the spirit of Christmas with its annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity. The free family event opened Friday, featuring live camels, donkeys, goats and actors in costume. The Grace Church Choir also sings Christmas carols, and there is hot cocoa and snacks at the end.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Historic Holiday Home Tour Set For Saturday

The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County are offering the chance to tour seven historic homes on South Main Street Saturday as part of the holiday season. Executive Director Alissa Keller says the homes are located between the 1900 and 2100 blocks of South Main Street. Keller says some of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after crash blocks lanes in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Westbound lanes of a road in Clarksville have been shut down after a crash with injuries between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on Saturday afternoon. According to Clarksville officials, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. and the westbound lanes of Madison Street between Memorial Drive...
clarksvillenow.com

Businesses, library partner with YAIPak Outreach to collect jackets, shoes, tents for homeless

CLARKSVILLE, TN – As the cold weather inevitably rolls into Clarksville and Montgomery County, the need for warm clothes and basic necessities becomes more important. For that reason, BizVets CONNECT, GFL Environmental, Legends Bank and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library has partnered with YAIPak Outreach to bring A Cozy Clarksville Christmas to those who need it most.
wkdzradio.com

Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County

Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
Wilson County Source

What to Know Before Attending Enchant Holiday Event in Nashville

Enchant Nashville opened on Friday, November 25 and will continue until December 30th at First Horizon Park in Nashville. If you are planning to attend, here are a few things to know. It’a a timed entrance but plan to arrive before your time to allow for entrance into the event space. There’s a clear bag […] The post What to Know Before Attending Enchant Holiday Event in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy