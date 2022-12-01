Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
LOOK: Cowboys set to wear rare red stripe on their helmet for just the second time in 46 years and here's why
For the third time this season, the Cowboys will be making a change to their helmet, and this time around, they'll be featuring a look that they've only worn a total of two times over the past 46 years. When Dallas kicks off against Indianapolis on Sunday night, the Cowboys...
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
CBS Sports
Four NFL upsets that will happen in Week 13, plus bold predictions for Sunday and Bills back on track
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is Aaron Rodgers' birthday, which I'm only mentioning because apparently his birthday wish was for Drew Brees to be struck by lightning. Just kidding. Brees did not get struck by lightning, and if you read that he did, you were lied to. It was all a publicity stunt, and you can read more about it here.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Seahawks' Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III point fingers at each other in sideline spat vs. Rams
The Seahawks have been one of the NFL's top offenses this year, thanks in large part due to the emergence of both quarterback Geno Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III. On Sunday against the rival Rams, however, the star teammates were not pleased with each other. Despite leading Los Angeles in the first half, Smith and Walker could be seen exchanging words -- and literally pointing fingers at each other -- in a moment of frustration.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
CBS Sports
NFL teams looking at Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as a possible fit to fill coaching vacancies, per report
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to two straight Big Ten championships, a 74-24 record during his eight years with his alma mater and has his team on the cusp of a second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. It's not a surprise that there could be other teams courting him sooner rather than later and it appears some NFL teams may have already started looking at Harbaugh as a potential candidate to fill their coaching vacancies.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Good to go Sunday
Etienne (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Lions. Etienne received the questionable tag after being a limited practice participant this week, but he's been cleared to take the field for Sunday's contest. He played only five snaps before he suffered the foot injury Week 12 versus Baltimore, but it appears he won't miss additional time. Etienne should reclaim the workhorse role for Jacksonville while JaMycal Hasty reverts to the No. 2 option in the backfield.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
CBS Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree
Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Vannett: Joining active roster
The Giants signed Vannett to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Washington, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. With starting tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) listed as questionable for Week 13, the Giants saw fit to add Vannett to the 53-man roster to provide some depth at the position. He has two catches for 13 yards on two targets through three games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase penalized for taunting Justin Reid, who recently mocked the Bengals skill players
It didn't take long for the Bengals to address Justin Reid's recent trash talk of Cincinnati's skill players. Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals' Pro Bowl wideout, taunted Reid that led to a penalty. The penalty came after Tee Higgins -- one of the targets of Reid's trash talk -- stretched the...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Slated for MRI
Watkins will undergo an MRI on Monday after he suffered an AC joint sprain during Sunday's win over the Titans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Watkins hurt his left shoulder near the end of the third quarter Sunday but doesn't expect to miss significant time after receiving his initial diagnosis. A better idea of his status should come into focus once the results of his MRI are known, but Zach Pascal will likely see an increased role if Watkins misses any games.
CBS Sports
Joe Burrow takes subtle shot at Justin Reid; Bengals QB reacts to sudden MVP talk
CINCINNATI -- Ja'Marr Chase declined to talk about it after the Bengals' 27-24 win over the Chiefs. Fellow Bengals wideout Tee Higgins also shrugged off a question about Justin Reid, the Chiefs safety who, among other things, said that he was going to "lock down" Higgins ahead of Sunday's game.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Frank Clark: Uncertain to play Sunday
The Chiefs added Clark to their Week 13 injury report and are listing him as questionable for Sunday's game in Cincinnati due to an illness. Kansas City will likely wait and see how Clark progresses in his recovery from the illness over the next few hours before a decision on his status is made around 2:55 p.m. ET, when the team is set to release its inactive list. Clark ranks fourth on the Chiefs with three sacks on the season.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Ali Sanchez: Claimed by D-backs
Sanchez was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh by the Diamondbacks on Friday. Sanchez was claimed off waivers from Detroit earlier in the offseason, and will now join his third organization in less than two months. The 25-year-old backstop never saw the big leagues in 2022, but he put up a .743 OPS and collected 33 RBI in Triple-A over 252 plate appearances. If he makes the big-league roster, it's possible Sanchez splits time with Carson Kelly, pushing Daulton Varsho into the outfield full-time.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Won't suit up again
Bridgewater (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers. Bridgewater is now slated to miss his sixth consecutive contest as a result of the knee injury he sustained back in Week 6 against the Vikings. Rookie Skylar Thompson is in line to serve as Tua Tagovailoa's primary backup quarterback this weekend in San Fransisco.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Downplays severity of injury
Tagovailoa (ankle) said after Sunday's loss to the 49ers that he feels "as good as I can be coming off a game," Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Tagovailoa was kept off the field for the Dolphins' final drive Sunday and was listed as questionable to return. He said during his postgame press conference that he'll have a few things assessed, but he didn't seem too concerned about his availability going forward. His status for next Sunday's game against the Chargers will likely come into focus based on his availability at practice this week.
