ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding news roundup: I-5 clear after multi-vehicle accident blocks traffic

By Jessica Skropanic, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPGlD_0jUDAVZK00

Scroll down for fire, crime and other news happening in Redding, throughout Shasta County and around the North State.

News briefs are in date order with the latest addition at the top.

Reporters post news here from Dec. 1 to 11, 2022.

I-5 clear after multi-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Redding

Thursday, Dec. 1

Traffic is moving after a multi-vehicle accident blocked all northbound lanes on Interstate 5 in Redding.

The vehicles collided before 2:20 p.m. Thursday, south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Crews cleared the site by 3:35 p.m., Caltrans said.

The cause of the accident and how many vehicles were involved hasn't been announced yet.

― Jessica Skropanic

Redding ceremony remembers Pearl Harbor attack

Thursday, Dec. 1

The Sons and Daughters of the Pearl Harbor Survivors group will host a ceremony commemorating the 81 st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor at 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 on the Redding Courthouse steps.

The event remembers both those who died and those who survived the attack, and the official beginning of the United States’ direct involvement in World War II.

Admission is free.

― Jessica Skropanic

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook . Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Redding news roundup: I-5 clear after multi-vehicle accident blocks traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Shasta Herald

UPDATE: Highway 89 in eastern Shasta County closed due to crash

Highway 89, about 3 miles north of the junction with Highway 44 in eastern Shasta County, has been closed due to a big rig crash. The highway remains closed while crews remove the truck from the roadway. Update at 1:30 p.m. Caltrans was no longer screening for chains for vehicles...
krcrtv.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 44 blocked near Viola after semi and vehicle crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 1, 5:17 PM:. Caltrans officials confirmed the eastbound lane of Highway 44 remains blocked near Viola following a big rig versus vehicle crash. Officials said the crash occurred about two miles east of Viola. Check back for updates. -- BREAKING, DEC. 1, 4:40...
krcrtv.com

Redding can expect road closures on Beagle Lane starting Monday

REDDING, Calif. — City of Redding (COR) sent out a press release notifying the public that there will be intermittent road closures on Beagle Lane starting Monday. Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec 5-30. COR says that traffic control and detours will be set...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

469 cars pass through DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in Shasta County Friday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that 469 cars passed through the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday on Shasta Dam Boulevard. 16 drivers were stopped for further investigation. 7 drivers were given field sobriety tests. One driver was arrested for DUI. One driver was found to be driving on a suspended license.
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire Department responds to kitchen fire in home on Castenda Drive

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they responded to a kitchen fire in a home on Castenda Drive. The fire was determined to be food on the stove, and through quick action by the homeowner and working smoke alarms, the fire did not spread to the rest of the house.
actionnewsnow.com

Lighted Christmas Parade taking place Saturday at 6 p.m. in downtown Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Active 20-30 Club of Redding will be hosting the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday night, starting at 6 p.m. The theme of this year's parade is “All Aboard the Ornament Express.” Multiple floats inspired by the theme will be seen traveling through downtown Redding.
krcrtv.com

Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE cite five in multi-agency illegal burn patrol

REDDING, Calif. - CAL FIRE law enforcement conducted a multi-agency illegal open fire patrol in south Shasta County, says CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE worked with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Fire Protection District and Shasta Lake Fire Protection District. Officers say they contacted 18 individuals on the 6200...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Burglaries, vandalism in Cypress Square: Redding businesses growing tired of crime trend

REDDING, Calif. — A series of burglaries and vandalism in Redding’s Cypress Square shopping center has infuriated some of the complex's business owners. In particular, The Modern Pup grooming spa and Lucky Miller’s Deli have experienced several broken windows and stolen possessions, with the most recent incident happening last week, on Thanksgiving.
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer in the Igo area on Tuesday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist and deer sustained fatal injuries following a crash in the Igo area on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said a motorcyclist was driving east on Clear Creek Road, just east of Cloverdale Road, when he came around a curve and was confronted by a deer in the roadway.
krcrtv.com

Pair of Christmas Parades plan to light up Shasta County today

SHASTA COUNTY, CALIF. — Those wishing to join in the Christmas spirit this weekend have not one, but two local parades to look forward to today. The first will by the Igo-Ono Country Christmas Parade, being held today, December 3rd, at 1 PM in Downtown Igo. The parade will be visited by many beloved Christmas characters, including Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and of course, Santa Claus. Once the parade wraps up, children at the event will get the chance to receive free gifts from Santa as well. For more information on the event, you can visit the parade's Facebook page here.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Snowy Mountain Passes in the Emerald Counties and Beyond

Snow is impacting travel in many mountain passes today after wintery weather dropped by yesterday just in time to get folks ready for December. The National Weather Service in Eureka warned in a tweet this morning, “Light snow is possible throughout the interior mountains today. Accumulating small hail is also possible along the coast this morning. No matter where you are, drive safe on your morning commute!“
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man detained after butane suicide threat

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after police say he walked into a gas station with butane cans strapped to him and made suicidal statements. Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the gas station at 1055 Walnut St. Once officers arrived at the...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead after collision with deer in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after a collision with a deer near Igo Tuesday afternoon, according to the Redding CHP. The CHP said it received a report at about 2:09 p.m. that a person riding a motorcycle collided with a deer on Clear Creek Road, east of Cloverdale Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested on 2 counts of arson in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested in Redding for two counts of arson after firefighters responded to reports of smoke at the Empire Recovery Center twice within a week. Firefighters responded to the center on Nov. 22 and again on Monday for reports that people could smell smoke. When...
actionnewsnow.com

Corning man arrested after throwing molotov cocktail at police officer

CORNING, Calif. - Corning Police arrested a man on Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly threw a molotov cocktail at an police officer. At approximately 5:40 p.m., officers with the Corning Police Department began investigating a loud banging noise that was coming from outside of the police department on the 700 block of Fourth Street. Police say the suspect, 32-year-old Cassidy Russ of Corning, was observed by an officer walking away from the police department and onto Solano Street.
CORNING, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy