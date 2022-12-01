Redding news roundup: I-5 clear after multi-vehicle accident blocks traffic

Scroll down for fire, crime and other news happening in Redding, throughout Shasta County and around the North State.

I-5 clear after multi-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Redding

Thursday, Dec. 1

Traffic is moving after a multi-vehicle accident blocked all northbound lanes on Interstate 5 in Redding.

The vehicles collided before 2:20 p.m. Thursday, south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Crews cleared the site by 3:35 p.m., Caltrans said.

The cause of the accident and how many vehicles were involved hasn't been announced yet.

― Jessica Skropanic

Redding ceremony remembers Pearl Harbor attack

Thursday, Dec. 1

The Sons and Daughters of the Pearl Harbor Survivors group will host a ceremony commemorating the 81 st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor at 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 on the Redding Courthouse steps.

The event remembers both those who died and those who survived the attack, and the official beginning of the United States’ direct involvement in World War II.

Admission is free.

― Jessica Skropanic

