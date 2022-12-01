ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gadsden Times

Two women face charges in August slaying in Talladega National Forest

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZOrm_0jUDAFgw00

Two women face federal charges including murder and kidnapping, according to the U.S. Attorney's office, in connection with the August death of a college student in the Talladega National Forest.

Yasmine Amarie Adel Hider, 20, of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Krystal Diane Pinkins, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, are charged with murder, kidnapping, robbery, and unlawful use of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Attorney for the Northern Division of Alabama, and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.

Talladega forest:Murder probe leads to discovery of 'off grid' camp in Talladega forest, child with gun

Two University of Central Florida students who made an impulsive trip to the national forest Aug. 14 were the victims of the crime. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot and killed in an encounter with two women in the forest. First responders found his longtime girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, 20, performing CPR on Simjee when they responded, but he did not survive.

Hider was found at the scene, suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities said the women attempted to rob the two college students, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Investigators were told a second woman fled the scene of the crime, and learned of "off-the-grid" camping in the forest. The investigation led them to tents in the forest, described as a base camp. Pinkins was located nearby and arrested.

Authorities at the time said Hider flagged down the couple asking for help with a disabled vehicle. They spent time trying to help her, before she pulled a gun out and demanded bank information.

The maximum penalty for murder, kidnapping, and unlawful use of a firearm during a crime of violence is life in prison. The maximum penalty for robbery is 15 years in prison.

The FBI and the Forest Service Law Enforcement Investigations division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture investigated the case.

They received assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, state Park Rangers and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources; St. Clair Correctional Facility K9 Tracking Team; Joseph Ficquette, district attorney of Alabama's 40th Judicial Circuit (which includes Clay County); the Clay and Cleburne county sheriff’s offices; the Ashland and Lineville police departments; Clay County Rescue Squad; Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department; Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center; and Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan Cross and John B. Felton are prosecuting the case.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alabama teenager in superhero outfit arrested for violent kidnapping of minor

An Alabama teenager wearing a purple wig and superhero cape is accused of taking part in the violent abduction of a girl who was beaten, tied up and dumped under a tree in northern Florida.Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a kidnapping early Saturday morning where they found a girl with her hands bound behind her back, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.A spokesman told Fox News the girl had been picked up on Friday evening in Alabama by Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, before two women, including Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, joined them.The minor was taken...
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta judge chews out lawyer who missed court after suffering stroke on national TV

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney who had a stroke and couldn’t make it to court is speaking only to Channel 2 Action News about the tongue-lashing he got from the judge. Matt Tucker is representing Hannah Payne, who is accused of shooting and killing 62-year-old Kenneth Herring while she was trying to make a citizens arrest after Herring was involved in a hit-and-run accident in 2019.
Shine My Crown

Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
C. Heslop

Children Were Sometimes Fed To Hogs

Strange events occurred in America's past. It is over 400 years since the documented arrival of indentured workers. The children of these adults had odd responsibilities. (source)
Truflix Network

Thomasville Woman Charged with Malice Murder of Husband

Torrii Fedrick (Robinson)Photo byThomas County Sherriff Office. According to Thomas County Sheriff's Office Facebook: On Sunday, September 5, 2021, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office received a request from the Thomas County Coroner’s Office to Investigate a possible poisoning death. The Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Thomasville Office of Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A joint 14-month investigation ended on Monday, November 28, 2022, with the arrest of Torrii Fedrick (Robinson), the victim’s widow. Fedrick (Robinson) was booked into the Thomas County Jail and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and felony theft by taking. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the GBI and the Coroner’s Office for their assistance in this case. The Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences again to the family of Mr. Phil Fedrick.
Mark Randall Havens

The 7 women on death row in Texas

Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
RadarOnline

Georgia Man Recorded At Elections Booths, Slapped Voter, Police Say. Now, He Faces Charges.

A Georgia man who police say recorded video of a voting machine on the midterm election day and slapped a voter when he was asked to leave has been arrested, Radar has learned.According to police, Jesse Hunt acted aggressively toward poll worker at the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton. The poll manager, Kaylee Faulkner, reportedly saw Hunt walk into the library, vote, then start recording on his phone, which is illegal in Georgia.“We had a voter come in who was recording voting equipment. We had asked him multiple times to stop,” Faulkner said. “He had kind of been aggressive...
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy