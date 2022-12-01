Need a boost? New coffee shop to open in West End this week ☕

A new coffee shop with a charity focus is moving into West End.

Kings Arms Coffee will hold its grand opening Friday and Saturday at the new location on 1900 Baymiller St. in West End. The grand opening will feature door prizes with free coffee beverages, company merch and whole bean coffee. Beyond the new Cincinnati shop, Kings Arms also has a location in Tampa, Florida.

“We’ve been dreaming of a space with brick walls, wood floors, and a strong, growing community. We found it right here in the West End," founder and co-owner Tony Geers said in a release.

Kings Arms' minimalist menu is meant to attract the "genuine coffee lover" and features a variety of coffees from Ethiopia, Kenya, Brazil, Colombia and more countries. In addition, Kings Arms says at least 10% of company profits go toward feeding the hungry and helping fund clothing, clean water and education.

