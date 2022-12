WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! After temperatures reached into the mild upper 70s Saturday-- just two degrees shy of tying the record of 79 (2021, 1998) -- stark changes have affected the area. A cold front has officially exited the Cape Fear Region, leaving significantly cooler air in its wake. Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature chillier air to kick off the workweek with readings likely to quickly drop toward the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday night. Monday’s highs will be a hair warmer in the lower 60s with some periods of sun. And while clouds will linger into Monday, the rain risk will stay very slim.

1 DAY AGO