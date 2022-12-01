Bills place Von Miller on injured reserve: What we know

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Buffalo Bills are placing star edge rusher Von Miller on the injured reserve list due to his knee injury, meaning he will have to miss at least the next four games.

The Bills made the decision today, even after Miller had gone on his own podcast earlier in the week and expressed the belief that he might be able to return in time for the Dec. 11 game against the Jets.

“We’ve been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is, and we don’t want to rush him back,” Brandon Beane told a pool reporter who conducted a one-on-one interview. “This gives us a chance to go ahead and count tonight’s game and three more on injured reserve. And hopefully we can get him back for the stretch run.”

Miller went down in the first half of the Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit when his leg got caught under a Lions offensive lineman.

Beane said there has not been a setback in his rehab, but the prudent move was to make this move and let him heal properly with the goal of getting back in time for the final two regular-season games against the Bengals and Patriots, and then the playoffs.

“He’s been doing treatment and trying to rehab it,” Beane said. “We don’t want to rush him back, and he’s a competitor. That’s why we love him. That’s why he’s so great. The competitor in him – if he could wheel it out there tonight, he would do it. We just think in talking to the medical people that the best decision right now is to give this time, and that gives him the best opportunity to help us down the stretch.”

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million free agent contract before 2022 and to date, he has lived up to that status. He leads the Bills with eight sacks and 45 QB pressures.

He has also been a hugely important player in the locker room as a team leader, plus as a mentor to young edge rushers such as Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham.

The Bills are fortunate in that Thursday night in New England, they are getting Rousseau and Epenesa back in the lineup after they missed the last couple of games. Still, not having their best rusher - especially in this window where the Bills are playing three straight games against AFC East opponents - is a blow to the defense.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.To subscribe to Sal's new twice-a-week newsletter, Bills Blast, please follow this link: https://profile.democratandchronicle.com/newsletters/bills-blast