A student could face charges for making false threats toward Greendale Middle School

By Alec Johnson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
An investigation into a threat made towards Greendale Middle School Nov. 21 has led to the possibility of criminal charges against a student.

At 11:17 a.m. Nov. 21, the Greendale Police Department was alerted to a social media threat to "shoot up" Greendale Middle School. The investigation revealed that the threat was not credible and that the display name used on the social media profile where the threat was made turned out to be a fictitious person. The person who created the fake social media profile was revealed to be a student, is being referred to the Milwaukee County Children's Center for charges, according to a Nov. 29 news release from the department.

The release did not specify whether the student attends Greendale Middle School.

The school at the time of the incident put safety procedures in place and officers remained on scene for security purposes and to investigate the threat.

"The Greendale Police Department cannot stress strongly enough the importance of talking with your children about the dangers of social media and the serious consequences that may result from making threats against the school," police said.

Greendale Police urged parents to contact them if their child receives a suspicious or threatening message.

Just hours after the initial Nov. 21 incident, Greendale Middle School received reports of another threat to the school. Students reported a threat at 4 p.m. Nov. 21 to the school that could be acted upon the next day, which caused the school to shift to virtual learning out of caution, according to a letter to parents from Greendale Middle School principal Ray Curry. The school then went on a previously scheduled break Nov. 23-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday before returning to in-person learning Nov. 28.

Contact Alec Johnson at (262) 875-9469 or alec.johnson@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AlecJohnson12.

