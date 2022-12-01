ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTXL ABC 27 News

TPD investigating shooting on Golden Street

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHSyf_0jUD9LPg00

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Thursday morning.

According to TPD, at approximately 9:42 a.m. on Dec. 1, officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Golden Street in reference to a shooting taking place.

The adult male victim was located inside the residence and transported to a local hospital due to suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The police department reports this incident does not appear to be a random attack and ongoing attempts are currently underway to identify the shooter and motive for the incident.

Anyone with information is advised to contact TPD at 850-891-4200 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

LCSO arrested suspect after a person found dead behind shopping plaza

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Leon County Sheriff’s Office found a dead person Saturday evening in a wooded area behind a Tallahassee shopping plaza. LCSO responded to 3800 Block North Monroe Street around 9 pm in reference to a...
fsunews.com

One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody

On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
WALB 10

Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
WCTV

Tallahassee Police investigating two shooting scenes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating two calls of shots fired early Friday morning. TPD says the first call came in around 12:13 a.m. of a shooting at the University Courtyard Apartment complex on the 3000 block of South Adams Street. A Watch Commander with TPD says no one was injured, but couldn’t provide any other details.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 2, 2022

Timothy Highsmith, 44, Greenwood, Florida: Battery on law enforcement officer, obstruction- resisting with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tykirious Highsmith, 21, Greenwood, Florida: Battery on law enforcement officer, obstruction- resisting with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Antonio Bell, 56, Marianna, Florida: Aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police, resisting officer...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

2 charged with assault in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. Henry Lee Knight and Terrance Anderson were arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on North Sims Street on Sunday. Both were charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
WCTV

One person injured, suspects at large after Tallahassee’s 100th shooting incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning on the 300 block of West College Avenue. One victim was shot around 1:30 a.m. and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Watch Commander with TPD. When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined...
WCTV

Tallahassee store robbed Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office program combatting holiday crime

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Even though the holiday is the season for giving, more crimes and scams can happen and claim more victims but one program at the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is working to deter holiday crimes. Operation Safe Holiday has been going on for 15 years now...
YAHOO!

'Shame on us': Tallahassee commissioner pleads for answers in recent FAMU mass shooting

In the wake of the second mass shooting to strike Tallahassee in less than a month, City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox published a somber call to action on social media. Her message — which criticizes potential witnesses who haven't spoken to police and pleads for more information — addresses the recent death of Travis Huntley, a 20-year-old Tallahasseean who was killed on a Florida A&M University recreational basketball court that he frequented often as a former Baby Rattler.
WCTV

Injury crash shuts down section of Capital Circle Northwest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A section of Capital Circle NW is closed near Deerrun Drive while crews work to clean up a three-car accident that sent at least one person to the hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol tells WCTV troopers arrived on the scene around 12:30 pm Friday afternoon. While...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

An overnight shooting in Tallahassee marks the 100th in the Capital city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting early Tuesday morning outside a downtown club injured a man after officials say, the gunfire stemmed from an altercation. The Tallahassee Police department confirmed the shooting happened near the “Warehouse” club on West College Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The man was shot in the arm is expected to survive.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy