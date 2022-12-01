WATERLOO, IA (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede ended the Waterloo Blackhawks’ seven-game, at-home win streak in a 6-2 victory Friday evening. Going into the first intermission, the Stampede and Blackhawks had an even split with 11 shots on net and zero points on the board. Sam Harris opened up the Stampede’s scoring in the second period with two goals off assists from Maxim Strbak and Nick Ring as well as Maddox Fleming and Alex Rybakov. The Blackhawks answered back with two goals of their own, coming from Garrett Schifsky and Myles Hilman, to tie the game going into the third period.

