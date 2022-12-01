Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
South furnace area at Owens Corning plant catches fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Firefighters from three departments responded to a fire Sunday at the Owens Corning fiberglass plant. According to the Randall County Fire Department, a fire started in the south furnace area just before 1:30 p.m. RCFD, Potter County Fire-Rescue and the Amarillo Fire Department all responded....
Center City to kick off Christmas season with Electric Light Parade
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The traditional Electric Light Parade is returning to Amarillo after a format change in 2021 and a hiatus in 2020. Center City Amarillo will present the holiday tradition as it snakes its way through downtown Amarillo Friday evening. This year's theme is "Christmas Around the...
Hutchinson County activates reserve deputies after spike in crime
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office is activating reserve deputies in response to a spike in crime. The department said its seeing an increase in burglary and theft cases. "Due to the rise in burglaries and thefts in Hutchinson County, we will be activating available reserve...
Amarillo College conference helps prepare school counselors for new student concerns
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The rise of social justice movements, the COVID-19 pandemic and online technology are changing the way high school counselors are having to provide help and refer resources to students. Once a year, Amarillo College hosts a conference helping to prepare counselors for new waves of...
High winds to spark fire weather concerns and difficult travel conditions Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Winds will be a big nuisance Friday for the High Plains expected to gust commonly between 40-60 MPH for much of the Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico. A HIGH WIND WARNING will be in effect from 8AM-5PM CST for Cimarron, Union, & Quay county where winds will be strongest sustained around 40 MPH and wind gust of 60 MPH will be common. WIND ADVISORIES border this area for the northwest Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles including Curry and Roosevelt county in Eastern New Mexico. Winds will be sustained near 35 MPH in advised counties. Gusts will be tampered some but still problematic between 45-55 MPH.
Flames shoot through roof as Randall County Fire Department battles house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Flames shot through the roof as the Randall County Fire Department battled a house fire. The fire started Saturday morning in the 5700 block of Bailey Lane. "Crews worked quickly to control the fire and make sure the fire extending into the attic space was...
4 arrested, including 3 teenagers, after attempted robbery, shooting in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Four people were arrested, including three teenagers, after an attempted robbery and shooting at an apartment complex in Amarillo. Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 2800 Block of SW 28th Avenue. A 17-year-old male had been shot. He was...
West Texas A&M volleyball team wins first national title in 25 years
SEATTLE (KVII) — For the first time in 25 years, the No. 9 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs are crowned NCAA Division II National Champions after defeating No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul in four sets on Saturday in Seattle. Bryli Contreras, Abi Nash, Kayla Elliot and Torrey Miller earned All-Tournament...
