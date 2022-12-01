AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Winds will be a big nuisance Friday for the High Plains expected to gust commonly between 40-60 MPH for much of the Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico. A HIGH WIND WARNING will be in effect from 8AM-5PM CST for Cimarron, Union, & Quay county where winds will be strongest sustained around 40 MPH and wind gust of 60 MPH will be common. WIND ADVISORIES border this area for the northwest Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles including Curry and Roosevelt county in Eastern New Mexico. Winds will be sustained near 35 MPH in advised counties. Gusts will be tampered some but still problematic between 45-55 MPH.

