KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nice break in the rain for our Sunday, but that begins to change as we head into Monday afternoon as our next round of rain moves in. It’ll be a week where you’ll want to keep the rain gear nearby as well as the WVLT First Alert Weather App as rain is back in the forecast for just about every day over the next 8-Days.

12 HOURS AGO