wvlt.tv
Rain returns starting Monday, slowly warming as well
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nice break in the rain for our Sunday, but that begins to change as we head into Monday afternoon as our next round of rain moves in. It’ll be a week where you’ll want to keep the rain gear nearby as well as the WVLT First Alert Weather App as rain is back in the forecast for just about every day over the next 8-Days.
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Rain, rain and more rain
If you’re looking for sunshine and happiness, you probably don’t want to look at the 7-day forecast. Sunday’s forecast from the National Weather Service is for mostly cloudy skies and a high in the mid 40s — good news, especially since the Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade was rescheduled for Sunday.
indherald.com
Parade delayed until Sunday at 3 p.m. due to threat of rain
ONEIDA | For just the third time in the past 20 years, Scott County’s Christmas parade will be on Sunday. The Scott County Chamber of Commerce announced Friday afternoon that it is implementing its inclement weather plan for the weekend parade, meaning the parade will be bumped back to Sunday at 3 p.m.
wvlt.tv
49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 49th annual WIVK Christmas parade is back in Knoxville Friday, bringing traffic delays with it. City officials said eastbound lanes on Howard Baker Jr. Ave. would be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Hill Ave. and Hall of Fame Dr. The city will also close parking spaces on Gay Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
indherald.com
Scott Appalachian Industries wins Judges’ Choice award at annual Christmas parade
ONEIDA | For a second consecutive year, Scott Appalachian Industries won Judges’ Choice with its entry in the 2022 Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. SAI won the top award in the parade with its float themed “Under the Sea.” Last year, SAI won Judges’ Choice with a “Disney Enchanted Christmas” float.
lakercountry.com
Christmas on the Square is tonight
The 6th annual Russell County Celebrates Christmas on the Square in Jamestown takes place tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. A number of food and other pop-up vendors will be part of the event and Jamestown Mayor Regena Hinton said she anticipates a fun filled night suitable for the entire family…
crossvillenews1st.com
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
1450wlaf.com
Mesa honored as Christmas Parade Grand Marshal
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A reception was held last evening at 7:00 at the LaFollette Church of God to honor this year’s Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Manuel Mesa. Mesa was chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal because of his many efforts to give back to Campbell County through arts and culture programs. When choosing a Grand Marshal, the Parade committee looks “for those who give back to the community, making it better than they found it.”
2 dogs dead in house fire on Lakewood Road
Two dogs died after a fire burned a home in Kingston, according to Kingston Police Department Chief Jim Washam.
wvlt.tv
More than 250 kids get $200 Christmas shopping spree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the annual Weigel’s Family Christmas event took place in Knoxville, giving more than 250 underprivileged kids in East Tennessee a shopping spree at Target. Weigel’s, a convenience store chain based in Powell, Tennessee, organized and provided funding for the event. Bill Weigel, chairman...
wvlt.tv
Appalachia live televised concert special arrives in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bijou Theatre will host a live televised Christmas concert special on Monday, Dec. 5, featuring country musicians from the Appalachian region. Artists like Mark Wills, Chris Blue, Emily Ann Roberts and Jackie Lee will perform for more than 700 people in attendance and viewers watching from home.
z93country.com
Out Building lost in Early Morning Fire
At around 2:50 AM Monticello Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Lewis Street. Fire personnel arrived on scene and were met with an outbuilding that was fully involved. The fire began to spread to the residence adjacent to the burning structure. MFD firefighters were able to stop the fire from causing major damage to the residence. However, the outbuilding was a total loss.
Putnam County authorities searching for missing man last seen in September
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man who has not been seen by his family for more than two months.
lakercountry.com
Letcher County man found dead after incident at stockyards
A Letcher County man was found deceased early Thursday morning following an incident at the Russell County Stockyards. According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Gerald Raymond Johnson was pronounced deceased by Russell County Coroner Mark Coots at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Johnson was a truck driver for...
1450wlaf.com
Wreck near Charley’s Pizza injures one, snarls traffic
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A two car wreck in front of Charley’s Pizza snarled afternoon traffic a little after 2pm Friday. One person was injured. Traffic was backed up for a good distance on the Jacksboro bound side of the four lane. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/02/2022-2:30PM)
Roane State sees more people using on-campus student food bank
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Roane State Community College said more people than usual are using one of its on-campus student food pantries, the "Brain Food" pantry. The "Brain Food" pantry is located on the Oak Ridge campus. Roane State also has food pantries in its Harriman location, Knox County location, Scott County location, Campbell County location and Cumberland County location. The Oak Ridge location recently got a new freezer donated by the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge.
wvlt.tv
Police identify human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
Vol legend Heath Shuler speaks to the state bound Mavericks in Anderson County. Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Dolly Parton and the Kelly Clarkson Show teamed up to donate $50,000 to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Toys for Tots kicks-off across East...
wymt.com
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
‘Deeply disturbed’ Knox County Commissioner invites community discussion on deli incident at Dec. 19 meeting
Knox County Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy wrote a letter stating she is "deeply disturbed" by the stance that the Knox County Sheriff's Office has taken.
TDOT planning to increase electric vehicle registration fee
Currently, electric vehicle owners pay nearly three times less than gas owners. The gas tax equates to roughly $300 a year while the yearly fee for electric vehicles is $100.
