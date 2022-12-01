This is not the season that the Denver Broncos envisioned. They have lost three straight games and are dead last in their division. They obviously want to turn things around even if their playoff hopes have pretty much blown up. They have a good chance to salvage some pride here as they face the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can potentially bump them up to third place in the AFC West. Here are our Broncos Week 13 predictions as they take on the Ravens.

