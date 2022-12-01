Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit
Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines
Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
thecomeback.com
Joe Montana gets brutally honest about Deshaun Watson
Quarterback Deshaun Watson will start on the road Sunday for the Cleveland Browns against his old team, the Houston Texans. It will be Watson’s first start after serving a 12-game suspension to start the season for repeated sexual misconduct with over two dozen massage therapists. Only time will tell how Watson looks in his old stomping grounds, but four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana (seen above in 2019) predicts Watson will be average.
3 reasons why Odell Beckham Jr. should end free agent tour with Buffalo Bills
Odell Beckham Jr. is finally healed up from a torn ACL injury he suffered during last year’s Super Bowl and
Denver Broncos remaining schedule for 2022 season
After a loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 12, the Denver Broncos will now go on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. Here’s a look at the team’s remaining schedule for the rest of the 2022 NFL season. Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule. Week...
Details Emerge From Odell Beckham Jr's Visit With Giants
Odell Beckham Jr. has made a notable stop on his free-agent tour. On Thursday night, the star wide receiver had dinner with Giants head coach Brian Daboll and other members of the New York staff. "We had dinner with him last night," Daboll said during a press conference on Friday....
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski could be fired after the season
Back in 2020, Kevin Stefanski led the Cleveland Browns to an 11-5 record and a surprise playoff appearance. The rookie
NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Player Ejected From Bills-Patriots Game
On Thursday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was ejected for a brutal hit on Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The play occurred in the fourth quarter. Hamlin hit Meyers in the head/neck area while he was trying to catch a pass over the middle of the field. The officiating crew...
Dolphins Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and the diagnosis is reportedly in. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami says Tua suffered an ankle injury. Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled as questionable to return after going down with...
Broncos inactives: Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy will play in Week 13
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos will be without cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), cornerback Michael Ojemudia, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and safety Anthony Harris on Sunday.
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
Yardbarker
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
Richard Sherman, Tony Gonzalez blasted Matt Patricia on TNF's post-game show
Amazon NFL analysts Richard Sherman and Tony Gonzalez blasted Matt Patricia for his horrible play-calling on Thursday Night Football. The Bills beat the Patriots 24-7.
NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?
The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
Giants vs. Commanders: NFL experts make Week 13 picks
The New York Giants (7-4) will host the Washington Commanders (7-5) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that line has done a complete 180. As of this writing, Big Blue is +2.5. Let’s...
Denver Broncos: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Ravens
This is not the season that the Denver Broncos envisioned. They have lost three straight games and are dead last in their division. They obviously want to turn things around even if their playoff hopes have pretty much blown up. They have a good chance to salvage some pride here as they face the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can potentially bump them up to third place in the AFC West. Here are our Broncos Week 13 predictions as they take on the Ravens.
NFL World Calling For 2 Head Coaches To Be Fired
We've already seen an NFL head coach fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers moved on from Matt Rhule. On Sunday, following losses by the Broncos and the Texans, respectively, the NFL world is calling for two prominent head coaches to be fired. Fans want the Broncos to fire Nathaniel...
SkySports
NFL Week 13 Predictions: Titans @ Eagles, Chiefs @ Bengals, Colts @ Cowboys
Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold discussed this, and more, as they were joined again by former Tennessee Titans and New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast - the trio giving their predictions for the NFL Sunday triple-header live on Sky Sports.
Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense
The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
Colorado prepared to offer Deion Sanders significant salary bump
A dollar figure has emerged on the potential offer that the University of Colorado is prepared to offer Deion Sanders. The post Colorado prepared to offer Deion Sanders significant salary bump appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0