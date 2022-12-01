ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russian oil cap begins, trying to pressure Putin on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Western countries on Monday began imposing a $60-per-barrel price cap and ban on some types of Russian oil, part of new measures aimed at stepping up pressure against Moscow over its war on Ukraine. The European Union, along with Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv shows off blown-up hangar ‘turned into mass grave’ for Putin’s troops

The Ukrainian military has shared a video of a charred hangar full of destroyed Russian equipment at an undisclosed location, saying the site had effectively become a “mass grave” after it was blown up.The defence ministry said the incident should serve as a warning to other Russians who come to fight in Ukraine. In the video, Ukrainian soldiers are seen walking around the hangar housing a large number of blown-up military trucks and other vehicles. A line of wreaths, purportedly left by the fleeing Russians for their own killed soldiers, is shown outside.“Requiem for the Russians who turned into...
The Independent

1,700 dead seals found on Russia's Caspian coast

About 1,700 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said Sunday.The authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan said that it's still unclear what caused the animals' deaths, but they likely died of natural reasons.Regional officials initially said Saturday that 700 dead seals were found on the coast, but on Sunday Zaur Gapizov, head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center, said according to the state RIA Novosti news agency that after a broader inspection of the coast the number of dead animals was 1,700.Gapizov said the seals likely died a couple of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy