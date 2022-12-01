Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Man arrested after assaulting police officers in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — Geneva Police responded to the Geneva City Hall for the report of an assault-in-progress around 7:40 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, officers learned that a man had struck an individual with a closed fist during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Officers quickly located the suspect,...
Police say man stabbed on Saratoga Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man in his 30s was stabbed Friday evening in Rochester on Saratoga Avenue near Montrose Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department were notified that a walk-in stabbing victim arrived to Rochester General Hospital shortly after 9 p.m. Officers say the man was stabbed at least once in his upper […]
rochesterfirst.com
Two people charged in connection to November ambush murder on Norton Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people tied to a November ambush murder and stolen vehicle pursuit on Norton Street were charged Friday night, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD). 33-year-old Jerrod Dozier and 29-year-old Jessica Maynard were both charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon following...
13 WHAM
Shop With A Cop event gives children positive experiences with officers
Victor, N.Y. — Ontario County PBA Back the Blue collaborated with local law enforcement, Eastview Mall, and Dick’s House of Sport to hold their annual Shop With A Cop event on Sunday. The event partners an Ontario County school-aged child with a volunteer from law enforcement to provide...
Special needs advocates, police investigate incident at Monroe Co. Children’s Detention Center
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) was brought into investigate, and senior MCCDC staff were notified.
Waterloo man throws punch at Geneva Christmas Tree Lighting, headbutts officer
The officer was treated at a local medical facility and released. Bailey was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
iheart.com
City Robbery Spree Suspect Arrested
Rochester police say they've arrested the suspect in a robbery spree. 41-year-old Jessica York allegedly robbed 3 city businesses at gunpoint from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. York was arrested downtown shortly before noon yesterday with a BB gun. She faces robbery and grand larceny.
WHEC TV-10
Seven-time felon nabbed after police chase going back to prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A city man and seven-time felon was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. Charles Holley, 32, was given that sentence after he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In July 2021, Holley led Rochester Police on a chase...
13 WHAM
Former Children's Detention Center employee arrested
Rush, N.Y. — An arrest has been made as result of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigation at the Children's Detention Center on Rush Scottsville Road in Rush. On November 23 Monroe County staff say they were made aware of a violation of rules at the detention center. Senior...
Man seriously injured after shooting on Monroe Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 27-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot Saturday on Monroe Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body and they located the victim on Amherst Street. AMR took […]
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County Children’s Detention Center staffer arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An employee at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center has been arrested and fired. A spokesperson for Monroe County says county staff were made aware of a “violation of rules” at the center, which is on Rush Scottsville Road, on Nov. 23. The...
13 WHAM
RPD: Man recovering after being stabbed on Saratoga Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital around 9:11 p.m. for the report of a walk-in stabbing victim on Friday. The victim, a man in his 30's, was stabbed at least once in his upper body. He is currently being treated at RGH for his...
Niagara Falls Reporter
Guilty plea from alleged Coke-fueled Gun Nut Bax
Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced that Alfred M. Bax, 35 years old of Niagara Falls, plead guilty in County Court today to 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The guilty plea was in satisfaction of an indictment charging Bax with the possession of 18 illegal firearms, many of which were “ghost guns” with no serial number, which Bax admitted to building himself. The plea also covers a separate case in Niagara Falls City Court charging Bax with possessing cocaine. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years and a mandatory minimum sentence of 3 ½ years in State Prison. Bax returns for sentencing before the Hon. Caroline Wojtaszek on January 25th.
13 WHAM
Man in critical condition after overnight shooting on Monroe Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to the area of Monroe Avenue and Amherst Street for the report of a man shot around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 27-year-old man on Amherst Street. He had been shot at least once in the upper body.
WHEC TV-10
Expert comments on Rochester man calling himself a “sovereign citizen” after facing murder charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester parolee accused of killing his neighbor says he is a “sovereign citizen.”. Lequan Hill is accused of stabbing and killing Antoine Parris after Parris tried to break up an argument. Every time hill has been in court, including on Thursday, he told the judge he is a sovereign citizen. That is someone who believes they are above the law and the courts and police have no power over them.
iheart.com
MCSO: Serial Catalytic Converter Thief Arrested
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it has nabbed a serial catalytic converter thief. 32-year-old Vasily Maksimchuk of Greece was arrested in a stolen car on Saint Paul Street in Rochester Monday. Deputies say he was wanted on catalytic converter thefts throughout the state. He's charged with auto stripping and...
Two seriously injured after hitting Warsaw school
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are fighting for their lives after slamming into the library at Warsaw Central School on Friday. Authorities say one man ran a stop sign, t-boned another truck and then both crashed into the building. Police say the truck was going 80 mph at the time of impact after he […]
RPD: Man arrested on Roycroft Dr. for gun charges
One of the handguns the suspect used in the construction of the weapon was reported stolen.
12 individuals arrested for welfare fraud
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout the months of October and November, 12 people were arrested for welfare fraud, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The 12 individuals were arrested on charges connected to welfare fraud within Niagara County. Angela Scott, 34, faces the following charges: One count of offering a false instrument for filing […]
13 WHAM
Police investigating suspicious death at facility on Dewey Avenue
UPDATE: The employee who died has been identified as Brittni Iverson, 33. Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a woman's death that's been deemed suspicious at a group home on Dewey Avenue. Officers responded to Edgerton Square, a facility run by DePaul Addiction Services, just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday...
