KELOLAND TV

South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
newscenter1.tv

Preparing to burn your slash piles in the Black Hills? Check out these tips to stay safe

RAPID CITY, S.D.– As western South Dakota residents prepare to burn their slash piles, county officials are reminding people to burn with caution. Fire Administrator for Pennington County Jerome Harvey offers advice for people needing to burn their discarded materials. What is a slash pile?. According to the International...
KELOLAND TV

How gas prices have changed in Rapid City in the last week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
KELOLAND TV

Highest-paying business jobs in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Rapid City, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included....
Black Hills Pioneer

20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
KEVN

Temperatures will be better over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winds will be calming down and skies will be clearing up throughout the night. Temperatures will still be cold tonight with parts of our area dropping into the single digits. Highs tomorrow and Sunday will be better with 40s and possibly 50s expected. We will see cold temperatures again to start next work week.
South Dakota Searchlight

SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached

South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want. The federal money is another form of COVID-19 economic relief stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act. This time, the […] The post SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com

The benefits of adopting your next dog on national mutt day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Take a look at your dog today and give them an extra treat, one for every dog breed they may have running around in their DNA. Today is National Mutt Day. If you’re looking to adopt a dog, mutts are the most common form of...
KEVN

Friday Night Frenzy, December 2, Part 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing six games in a row, the Badlands Sabres got back on track Friday night, earning a home victory over Great Falls. Plus, the South Dakota Coyotes’ impressive volleyball season comes to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
KEVN

Box Elder man identified as Whitewood crash victim

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a Box Elder man killed in a two-vehicle crash Nov. 16 in Whitewood has been released. Buddy King, 51, was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when his SUV crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a pickup truck. King, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was flown to a hospital where he died the next day.
KEVN

Air quality alert issued for part of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An air pollution alert for dust in Rapid City west of “The Gap” has been issued by the National Weather Service Friday morning. The alert is expected to be in effect until 5 p.m. due to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, according to the NWS.
kotatv.com

See you in the village!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Did you know that Santa has a thrift village? Well, it’s located at the Minneluzahan Senior Center in Rapid City. The village began in 2020 because during COVID not many people were working, so the senior center thought it would be a good idea to sell items that were donated to them. Richard Moose, Santa’s Village Worker, says that if the family couldn’t afford the five dollar price tag, they were still able to leave with their presents.
KEVN

Rochford home fire spreads to forest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rochford home was destroyed in an overnight fire that spread to the forest, prompting some voluntary evacuations, according to a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office social media post. The Solomon Wildfire, called in about 12:49 a.m. Friday, has burned an estimated 4.4 acres, about...
drgnews.com

Joseph Reynolds Ranch and Patterson Homestead listed to National Register of Historic Places

The Joseph Reynolds Ranch near Rochford and the Patterson Homestead in Nemo have both been listed to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register is the official federal list of properties identified as important to American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering, and culture. The State Historic Preservation Office of the State Historical Society works in conjunction with the National Park Service, which oversees the National Register program, to list these.

