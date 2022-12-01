Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
kotatv.com
Offering unique gifts, the Black Hills Indian Artist Market takes over the Dahl
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - ‘Tis the season for shopping and gift-giving to those who mean the most. If you’re searching for something unique this Christmas, the Black Hills Indian Artist Market is the perfect place while also supporting the community.
newscenter1.tv
Preparing to burn your slash piles in the Black Hills? Check out these tips to stay safe
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As western South Dakota residents prepare to burn their slash piles, county officials are reminding people to burn with caution. Fire Administrator for Pennington County Jerome Harvey offers advice for people needing to burn their discarded materials. What is a slash pile?. According to the International...
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Rapid City in the last week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
newscenter1.tv
A Very Meowy Christmas: Here’s how an organization is helping stray cats in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Place for Meow Rescue hosted a fundraising event at Zymurcracy Beer Company on December 3. A Place for Meow is an organization that rescues stray cats in the Black Hills that was founded in 2018. The event raised money through a silent auction, food,...
KELOLAND TV
Highest-paying business jobs in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Rapid City, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included....
KEVN
The yearly “Black Hills Indian Market” features indigenous art on exhibit at Dahl Arts Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Dahl Arts Center celebrated Native American culture Saturday with an art show. The annual Black Hills Indian Art Market returned this year to the Vucurevich Event Center, featuring paintings and clothing available to buy, as well as food and music. Duwana Two Bulls co-coordinated...
Black Hills Pioneer
20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
KEVN
Temperatures will be better over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winds will be calming down and skies will be clearing up throughout the night. Temperatures will still be cold tonight with parts of our area dropping into the single digits. Highs tomorrow and Sunday will be better with 40s and possibly 50s expected. We will see cold temperatures again to start next work week.
SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached
South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want. The federal money is another form of COVID-19 economic relief stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act. This time, the […] The post SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com
The benefits of adopting your next dog on national mutt day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Take a look at your dog today and give them an extra treat, one for every dog breed they may have running around in their DNA. Today is National Mutt Day. If you’re looking to adopt a dog, mutts are the most common form of...
KEVN
Friday Night Frenzy, December 2, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing six games in a row, the Badlands Sabres got back on track Friday night, earning a home victory over Great Falls. Plus, the South Dakota Coyotes’ impressive volleyball season comes to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
KEVN
An SDM scientific breakthrough right out of a sci-fi movie could change the manufacturing industry
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a scientific breakthrough so big it could change the manufacturing field, but so small it can’t be seen. That breakthrough happened at South Dakota Mines where nanoscience and biomedical engineer assistant professor Dr. Shan Zhou and his team at South Dakota Mines have been working on a new technology involving nanoparticles.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota team ropers win the first round at the National Finals Rodeo
LAS VEGAS, NV – It was a great start to the National Finals Rodeo for Levi Lord and Jr. Dees from South Dakota. Lord and Dees won the first round of the team roping with a time of 4.3 seconds. Each cowboy won $28, 914. Lord is from Sturgis,...
KEVN
Box Elder man identified as Whitewood crash victim
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a Box Elder man killed in a two-vehicle crash Nov. 16 in Whitewood has been released. Buddy King, 51, was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when his SUV crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a pickup truck. King, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was flown to a hospital where he died the next day.
KEVN
Air quality alert issued for part of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An air pollution alert for dust in Rapid City west of “The Gap” has been issued by the National Weather Service Friday morning. The alert is expected to be in effect until 5 p.m. due to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, according to the NWS.
kotatv.com
See you in the village!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Did you know that Santa has a thrift village? Well, it’s located at the Minneluzahan Senior Center in Rapid City. The village began in 2020 because during COVID not many people were working, so the senior center thought it would be a good idea to sell items that were donated to them. Richard Moose, Santa’s Village Worker, says that if the family couldn’t afford the five dollar price tag, they were still able to leave with their presents.
KEVN
Rochford home fire spreads to forest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rochford home was destroyed in an overnight fire that spread to the forest, prompting some voluntary evacuations, according to a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office social media post. The Solomon Wildfire, called in about 12:49 a.m. Friday, has burned an estimated 4.4 acres, about...
drgnews.com
Joseph Reynolds Ranch and Patterson Homestead listed to National Register of Historic Places
The Joseph Reynolds Ranch near Rochford and the Patterson Homestead in Nemo have both been listed to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register is the official federal list of properties identified as important to American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering, and culture. The State Historic Preservation Office of the State Historical Society works in conjunction with the National Park Service, which oversees the National Register program, to list these.
