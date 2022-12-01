Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Upcoming Plans For Ronda Rousey (Contains Possible SPOILERS)
The next steps. There are very few wrestlers in WWE with the star power of Ronda Rousey. She is still one of the biggest names in the history of mixed martial arts and is presented as one of the top stars in WWE. It means something for a wrestler to feud with her as it is a special opportunity. Now we have a better idea of what is next for her, including her likely next challenger.
bodyslam.net
Charlotte Flair Training With Zoey Stark And Alba Fyre Ahead Of WWE Return
Charlotte Flair trains with some familiar faces ahead of her impending WWE return. The 14-time champion has been dropping hints lately, indicating towards her return. Charlotte Flair recently posted a photo on her Instagram story where she can be seen inside the squared circle in training mode with NXT prospects Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre, thanking the ladies for helping her out in the ring.
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey-Shotzi At Survivor Series Trashed As “Single Worst Match I’ve Seen” By Former Writer
The Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi at Survivor Series was criticized heavily by a former WWE writer. At WWE Survivor Series, there were only two championship matches on the Premium Live Event from Boston. One of those matches saw Ronda Rousey defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Shotzi, who earned the title shot on Smackdown in the weeks leading up to the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley & Sheamus Work Out Together (Video), News On Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, More
You can check out the official synopsis for tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
ringsidenews.com
Vince Russo Says WWE Needs To Pair Baron Corbin With An Attractive Woman On-Screen
Baron Corbin has been part of WWE for ten years now, and he made the most out of any role that was given to him. In fact, Corbin has gone through various changes over the years and remains relevant even now. While he is still finding his footing with his new character, Vince Russo already made a very bizarre suggestion for Corbin.
nodq.com
Tegan Nox returns to WWE during the December 2nd 2022 edition of Smackdown
During the December 2nd 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Liv Morgan had a physical altercation with Damage CTRL but the numbers game caught up with her. Tegan Nox made her return to WWE by making the save to help out Liv. Tegan and Liv stood tall to end the segment.
nodq.com
Vince Russo on WWE: “How is there not one sexy, attractive woman who’s a non-wrestler?”
During the Legion of RAW podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE writer Vince Russo commented on the idea of Baron Corbin having a female manager in WWE instead of JBL…. “Here’s what I don’t understand. Think really, really about this, bro. You’ve got a 3-hour show, and you’ve got a 2-hour show on Friday. You got God knows how many wrestlers on the roster. Can I ask you one simple question? How is there not one sexy, attractive woman on the show who’s a non-wrestler? Bro, there’s not one. Why couldn’t that type of person be with Baron Corbin? And maybe she’s a gold digger because, you know, tie anyone all the money. How could there not be one sexy, attractive female in three hours that is not a wrestler? How is that possible?”
nodq.com
What is being said about Aliyah’s status with WWE amidst her absence from television
Aliyah has not wrestled on WWE television since the September 12th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In October, Aliyah wrote that she suffered an elevated first rib and AC sprain. In regards to her status with WWE, Steve Carrier of RingsideNews.com reported that Aliyah is no longer injured and since she wasn’t factored into plans for Survivor Series, WWE “didn’t want to ‘feed her’ to someone on television.” Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed RingsideNews.com’s report by stating that Aliyah “is cleared to return after being put on the sidelines with an injury which led to Shotzi taking her spot on the Smackdown women’s depth charts and going babyface.”
PWMania
Kurt Angle Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Big Title Match and More Set
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will return to SmackDown for a birthday celebration. On December 9, Angle will turn 54 years old. Angle will appear on SmackDown Live that night from the PPG Paints Arena in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. Next Friday, The Usos will defend their Undisputed...
itrwrestling.com
Dave Meltzer WWE Survivor Series 2022 Ratings Revealed
At WWE Survivor Series 2022, WarGames came to the main roster for the first time, and Becky Lynch stepped back into the ring for the first time in four months. But what did Dave Meltzer make of the action?. Survivor Series opened with the women’s WarGames Match which featured the...
bodyslam.net
Roman Reigns Asked For Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Storyline
WWE Survivor Series this past weekend saw a spot in the Men’s War Games where Kevin Owens landed a stiff slap on Roman Reigns, causing him to suffer a reported eardrum injury. This led to a bit of friction between the two rivals backstage. However, it seems like the issues have been resolved moving forward.
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEOS: Highlights From AEW Rampage & Impact’s ‘Throwback Throwdown’
You can check out some additional highlights from Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage below:. Impact Wrestling posted the video highlights for Friday night’s Throwback Throwdown pay-per-view event:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on...
nodq.com
Details on how Sami Zayn’s storyline with The Bloodline got started
During an interview with Peter Rosenberg, Sami Zayn talked about how his storyline with The Bloodline got started…. “I won’t pull the curtain back too much, but the idea was kicked around about a year ago, a good six months before the seeds were even planted on screen. The first time I think there was any interaction between myself and the Bloodline was just after WrestleMania. In actuality, the idea was first discussed going into Survivor Series of last year. I was doing this whole thing on SmackDown where I was the longest-tenured member as the locker room leader. I thought it’d be something interesting with the locker room leader and Head of the Table. The premise being, the Head of the Table isn’t in the locker room anymore. I wasn’t originally envisioning being a full member of the Bloodline or anything like that, just something to where Roman and I can occasionally get on screen together in a light-hearted way and I’m giving him these reports of what’s going on and what he needs to be careful for. Every once in a while, I get things kicked my way too. That was sort of the idea.”
bodyslam.net
Former WCW Announcer Criticizes Charlotte Flair’s Looks
Some people should just not talk. Chris Cruise is a former WCW ring announcer, but these days, he’s just more of a nuisance. Usually, you’ll get the occasional dumb Facebook post from old timers and this is just another case of that. Chris took to his Facebook yesterday to post a link to a photo of Charlotte Flair back in the ring training. During the training session, Charlotte is not wearing makeup and Chris had the audacity to say “why post a picture looking like this? I don’t get it.”
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration Set For 12/9 WWE SmackDown
WWE announced during the December 2 edition of "SmackDown," that there will be a birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on the December 9 episode of "SmackDown." The episode will be taking place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the PPG Paints Arena. Angle was born on December 9,...
nodq.com
Claim made that William Regal “immediately” regretted decision to sign with AEW
As previously noted, it’s believed that William Regal was written off AEW television and will be returning to WWE in the near future. During a podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE star EC3 commented on the situation…. “He’s too valuable to not be in a developmental system. I know we...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Zelina Vega Discusses The Freedom WWE Allows For Her Promos
Zelina Vega was a recent guest on the “That’s Dope” podcast to discuss several topics, including Triple H and Stephanie McMahon putting trust in her for her promos and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. What it’s like at a WWE TV...
nodq.com
William Regal reportedly “finalizing a new deal” to make his WWE return
As previously noted, it’s believed that William Regal was written off AEW television and will be returning to WWE in the near future. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided the following update regarding Regal…. “PWInsider.com is told that he is finalizing a new deal with WWE and is currently expected...
MJF's Devilish Transformation | Tim & Joel Pod
"He's Doing All The Things!" JOIN THE OVERBOOKED DISCORD - https://discord.gg/gkDSaEH6vH. Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
