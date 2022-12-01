Read full article on original website
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Glenn Jeffries, a state senator representing West Virginia's 8th District, officially filed to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
aarp.org
2023 West Virginia Legislature: Tell Us What You Think
West Virginia state lawmakers will return to Charleston in early January for the start of the 2023 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature. The 60-day session begins January 11. AARP West Virginia staff and volunteers will keep a visible presence at the State Capitol throughout the 2023 West Virginia...
lootpress.com
WAR ON COAL: Biden’s policies put Americans at risk for long blackouts, West Virginia coal rep says
FOX NEWS – Americans could face power blackouts if coal plants continue to shutter, according to a West Virginia coal industry representative, who blamed recent closures on President Biden and his policies. “If we have the type of prolonged, extreme, frigid weather events this winter like we’ve had, we...
Metro News
Capito supports son’s move to run for governor, says he will bring energy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) says her son is “the most capable and energetic candidate” she’s seen run for governor of West Virginia in years. “I will be supporting him,” the senator said when asked about her son’s campaign during a Thursday...
WV’s state symbols: the known and not so known
Every state has its fair share of symbols that are meant to represent what the state is about and what it tries to stand for. Over the many years of West Virginia's relatively short history as a state, it has accumulated many of its own state insignia, some of which are known by every person born and raised in the state. However, there is a handful of symbols where you would be hard-pressed to find someone who actually knew of their existence.
West Virginia Senator switching political parties
While the senator did not give a reason for the switch, a release from the West Virginia Democratic Party said that the switch was due to "discomfort with Democratic Party values."
Former West Virginia judge receives public warning
Former West Virginia judge David W. Hummel Jr has been publicly admonished by the state Judicial Investigation Commission. The Judicial Disciplinary Counsel ruled 7-0 that probable cause exists to find Hummel violated the Code of Judicial Conduct regarding compliance with the law, confidence in the judiciary, avoiding abuse of the prestige of judicial office as […]
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept.: State of emergency lifting doesn't negate proper COVID-19 care
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Although Gov. Jim Justice announced that the State of Emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted on Jan. 1, Marion County Health Department officials are stressing that the pandemic — and the cases, hospitalizations and deaths that come with it — will still be around.
WTRF
WV Attorney General joins other states asking UPS and FedEx to clarify policies to track firearm sales
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and 17 other state attorneys general are asking major shipping companies to clarify new policies that allow them to track firearm sales with unprecedented specificity and bypass warrant requirements to share that information with federal agencies. Reports indicate that...
4 Northern West Virginia seniors nominated for Admission to U.S. Service Academies
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today announced U.S. service academy nominations for 29 qualified high school seniors from 18 counties throughout West Virginia. Nominees were selected by a board chosen by Senator Capito that reviewed each application, interviewed candidates and made recommendations. Additionally, Senator Capito released a video message congratulating the nominees. “Each year, […]
Metro News
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
WVNT-TV
Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republicans who lost their races for Michigan’s top three statewide offices after promoting falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election are not planning to go quietly. Two of the candidates who denied President Joe Biden’s victory in the state have announced plans to run...
WTRF
Miss West Virginia promotes agriculture and competes for Miss America
(WTRF) — A West Virginia University alumna will compete in the Miss America contest after winning Miss West Virginia 2022 using her agriculture background as both her talent and social impact initiative. Martinsburg native Elizabeth Lynch graduated in May 2022 from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources, and...
WGAL
Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?
The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
Contractor sentenced for defrauding $500K from West Virginia residents
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. Bradley Glaspell, 48, charged people for materials and down payments for roofing and other repairs through his Over the Top Roofing, LLC, and […]
wvpublic.org
Experimental Family Courts Are Reuniting Families On This West Virginia Morning
Drug and alcohol abuse has torn West Virginia families apart and separated parents from their children. But a recent family court graduation shows how a community can come together to change that. Ten parents in Nicholas County celebrated a big milestone in their sobriety as they’ve been reunited with their children. Amelia Knisely has the story.
$20,000 Housing Relief For Eligible West Virginia Residents
Americans face housing-related hardships. Inflation and the pandemic effects have reduced the amounts many people have to spend. Yet, the cost of shelter is on the rise. The state plans to step in and help citizens.
Manchin could try to run for president in 2024, West Virginia expert says
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) may not run for reelection for his Senate seat but could opt for higher office, according to one expert.
