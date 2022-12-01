ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Printery Foundation Matches $100,000 Donation Within a Year

By Christianna Marks
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSy4Z_0jUD7UT500

The Foundation has raised over $500,000 in total from the community

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Printery Foundation hosted its yearly Founders Reception on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Community Church of Atascadero. The Printery Foundation board members and supporters of the performing arts space gathered for a silent auction, live performances, and an update on the foundation’s fundraising efforts.

There were performances from the Atascadero Printery Foundation’s 1st Annual Talent Show Winners, Class Act Dance, Shea Angles (who sang), Julz Muya (who played the piano), and Kobe Wescom (who performed a live monologue from Shakespeare).

“We had some great live performances and good music,” said Atascadero Printery Foundation President Karen McNamara.

After his monologue, Wescom went on to give a speech about how the arts have affected his life and how much the North County needs a usable facility this side of the Cuesta Grade.

“We don’t have any public community performance centers in Northern San Luis Obispo County. There is not one,” added McNamara.

On top of the performances and auction, the board gave an annual update for the attendees of the reception, themed It’s Time.

“We updated everyone on where we’re at in fundraising. At the reception, we accepted a check from the Atascadero Performing Arts Center Committee for $13,700, which completed the match to the gift that we were pledged last year at the Founder’s Reception of $100,000,” continued McNamara.

The match was raised in a year, and at the reception, they officially received the $100,000 donation from Jennifer and Lucas Pierce.

“Now we have $200,000 in our red tag fund. That’s just the red tag removal fund. That’s not what our general fund is,” McNamara said. “That tells me that the community is behind our project. We’ve raised total this year; it’s been at least $300,000 that we’ve raised this year.”

The Foundation has been working toward the goal of getting the red tag off the Printery building and getting people in the doors. McNamara also stated that they shared the sustainability of getting the Printery functioning and open to the public in their business plan.

“Our business plan looks very, very good for the sustainability of the project because of the many, many uses. So we kind of drove that home a bit,” she added.

At the reception, at least $20,000 additional dollars were raised for the Printery’s general fund.

“It was just a wonderful event. Everything turned out beautifully,” McNamara said. “We’re well over $500,000 that we’ve gotten from the community [in total]. Cause this $200,000 is just our red tag campaign.”

To find out more about The Atascadero Printery Foundation, volunteer, or donate, go to atascaderoprintery.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adBIc_0jUD7UT500
Karen McNamara (right) receives $100,000 matching donation from Lucas (left) and Jennifer Pierce (middle) for the Printery’s red tag fund. Photo by Rick Evans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7CXv_0jUD7UT500
Class Act Dance performs at Printery Founders Reception. Photo by Rick Evans.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain

While some local area holiday parades have been postponed, such as Goleta's Santa Cruz Market parade, Lompoc officials have confirmed that their holiday parade is still on. The post Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
A-Town Daily News

Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’

Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, runs her own OB-GYN practice in Templeton. – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
The Atascadero News

Agape Christmas Trees Moves to New Location

TEMPLETON — Now that we have said goodbye to Thanksgiving, it is time to head to your favorite local Christmas Tree lot and grab yourself, or your family, the perfect addition to your household for the next month. That’s where Agape Christmas Trees comes in. In 2006, Rick...
The Atascadero News

26th Annual Nutcracker Performance Coming to Spanos Theatre

CENTRAL COAST — For its 26th year, The North County favorite “The Nutcracker” will be performed at the Spanos Theatre on the Cal Poly campus this month. Brought to us by the North County Dance & Performing Arts Foundation (NCDPAF), performances will take place Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. with discounted prices for student night, Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m.
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 8-27

Mark Douglas Cosgrove, age 68, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Marian Evelyn Gill, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
New Times

Atascadero homeless encampment causes problems for De Anza trail users

A homeless encampment located under Highway 41 in Atascadero has led to conflicts between recreational trail users and those who live in the Salinas Riverbed. Anthony Vasquez, 68, and his wife, Sandra Obermeyer, were participating in the Toys for Tots Ride on Nov. 12, an annual event hosted by the Atascadero Horsemen's Club, when a group of the encampment's occupants approached the pair, yelling in an attempt to scare the horses. Vasquez said his horse responded to the commotion by violently bucking throwing Vasquez on the ground and knocking him unconscious.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

A-Town Diner isn’t moving after all — at least not yet

After sharing plans with patrons to relocate from one location off El Camino Real in Atascadero to another, A-Town Diner changed course by announcing on Facebook that it will be staying put for the next year. “The Denny’s building is too expensive and needs too many repairs for us to...
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 21-27

On Nov. 21, Dylan James Askew, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on the corner of Rambouillet and Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Nov. 21, William Scott Lawrence, transient, was taken into custody on the 2000...
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy