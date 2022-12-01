ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IL awarded $86 million to strengthen public health infrastructure

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A news release says Illinois has been awarded $86 million in federal funding to strengthen the state’s public health workforce and infrastructure.

“The last two-plus years have underscored the critical, life-saving importance of our frontline public health workforce,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “We are very grateful to the CDC and the Biden Administration for this major infusion of federal funding that will strengthen efforts already underway at IDPH and with our local public health partners to prioritize health equity and create a more modern, resilient, and efficient public health department.”

Officials say the funding will support efforts to recruit, retain and train the public health workforce, including critical frontline workers such as epidemiologists, contact tracers, laboratory scientists, community health workers and data analysts.

IDPH says it will use the funding to create pipelines into critical public health positions, retain existing employees through efforts to reduce employee burnout, and provide a variety of training opportunities to improve workforce skills. Officials say the grant is intended to address urgent and ongoing public health needs in communities that are economically or socially marginalized, in rural communities and communities with people from racial and ethnic minority groups.

The news release says the department plans to make improvements in its fiscal systems and grant-making process, invest in a department-wide quality improvement system, and upgrade its ability to analyze data through an equity lens to aid programmatic decision-making intended to address health disparities. Officials say the funding will also support IDPH’s modernization of its data system to integrate the latest technologies and approaches to improve public health surveillance.

IL: Highly effective HIV treatment expected in 2023

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), announced December 1 that a new, long-acting HIV treatment called Cabenuva will become available to thousands of people in Illinois starting in January 2023. Officials say the injectable medication, which is being added to the list of treatments available through Illinois’s […]
2023 certified livestock manager workshops announced

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA), along with the University of Illinois Extension, is hosting the Certified Livestock Manager Training. Officials say there will be two training options for this year: eight in-person workshops and an online training, which will provide Illinois livestock producers the manure management training they need to meet […]
Indiana’s abortion ban blocked again

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana’s abortion ban has been blocked by a court in Marion County after a lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana. The court granted the preliminary injunction stating that the plaintiffs, Hoosier Jews for Choice and five women, are “likely to prevail on their claims” that the […]
Hungry? Study looks at popular fast-food restaurants in KY

(PRICELISTO) – A new study has revealed that Papa Johns is the most popular fast-food restaurant in Kentucky. The study, conducted by Pricelisto, analyzed Google US data for the most popular fast-food restaurants based on search interest and popularity over the past 12 months. According to Pricelisto, the top three fast-food restaurants in Kentucky are: Papa […]
