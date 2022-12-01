Enforcement of REAL ID will not begin until May 7, 2025, a 24-month extension of the previous deadline, announced the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday. Enforcement was previously set to begin on May 3, 2023. Under the new regulations, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act. ...

19 MINUTES AGO