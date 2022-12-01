Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
U.S. special counsel subpoenas election officials in three states in Trump probe - Washington Post
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The special counsel overseeing the U.S. Justice Department's investigations related to Donald Trump has subpoenaed local election officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin for records of their communications with the former president, his aides, campaign staff and supporters, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
House January 6 panel to issue criminal referrals to DoJ ahead of final report
Targets and details of referrals in investigation of Capitol attack were not immediately clear but could follow two tracks
Pandemic treaty plans thrashed out at WHO
Negotiators are meeting in Geneva this week to thrash out a pandemic treaty aimed at ensuring the flaws that turned Covid-19 into a global crisis could never happen again. "A treaty could break with the greed and inequality that has plagued the global response to Covid-19, HIV/AIDS and other pandemics.
REAL ID deadline has been extended
Enforcement of REAL ID will not begin until May 7, 2025, a 24-month extension of the previous deadline, announced the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday. Enforcement was previously set to begin on May 3, 2023. Under the new regulations, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act. ...
Iran officials sentence 5 to death for killing Basij troop
Iranian state media says authorities have sentenced five people to death for allegedly killing a paramilitary troop affiliated with Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard
MSNBC
Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit
Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
