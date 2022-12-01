A Body Dumped Out Of A Car In The Bronx Has Been Identified As That Of "Green Book" Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.

Read full article on original website
Lap-dancing NYPD cop Vera Mekuli poses as villainess in sexy shots
Those are some arresting photos! Bronx rookie cop Vera Mekuli, who made headlines last year when she gave a lap dance to a superior at a holiday party, is melting Instagram with sizzling snaps dressed like DC comics bad girl Harley Quinn. Wearing harlequin makeup, fishnet stockings and carrying an oversized mallet just like the anti-hero, 27-year-old Mekuli posed next to her black Subaru WRX STI. In one image, she stands in front of the car looking back at the camera and in another she is squatting down at the rear of the Subaru, which is outfitted with a spoiler. Mekuli posted three...
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory
"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
Green Book Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Is Dead At 60, Someone Charged With Dumping His Body
Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. was found dead, and someone has been charged with dumping the body.
The Devastating Death Of Green Book Star Frank Vallelonga Jr.
"Green Book" star Frank Vallelonga Jr. has died, The New York Post has confirmed. The actor and restaurateur was 60. A spokesperson for the Vallelonga family has confirmed that the late actor is survived by his wife and 17-year-old son (via Buzzfeed News). "The Vallelonga family asks for privacy in their time of grief," the spokesperson requested. Police officers confirmed to The New York Post that Vallelonga Jr. is the victim whose body was dumped outside of a sheet-metal manufacturing building in the Bronx early Monday. His body was tossed out of a vehicle.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
People
Kevin Coster Reveals 13-Year-Old Son Hayes Will Appear in His Epic Western 'Horizon' : 'He's Really Good'
Kevin Costner's son is following in his father's footsteps. The actor's son Hayes will appear in Costner's upcoming four-part Western epic Horizon, he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "He's very good," says Costner, who's directing the project. "Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the...
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
NME
Dumbledore actor Richard Harris once found by his son with “face in pound of cocaine”
Richard Harris was once found with his face in cocaine by one of his sons, according to a new documentary. Harris, who died in 2002 at the age of 72 from cancer, had been open about his hedonistic lifestyle in the 1960s and early 1970s, which involved excessive intake of cocaine and alcohol. In 1978, Harris gave up drugs after almost dying from a cocaine overdose.
Chuck Berry Paid out $1.2 Million After He Was Caught Installing Bathroom Cameras in His Restaurants
Chuck Berry made many happy with his music, but his legacy isn't untarnished. The late artist was sued following a major scandal.
Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle
Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
thesource.com
Today in Hip-Hop History: No Limit’s Soulja Slim Shot and Killed 19 Years Ago
On this day in 2003, James Tapp Jr., who is better known to the Hip Hop community as Soulja Slim, was shot and killed in front of his mother’s residence the night before Thanksgiving in his hometown of New Orleans. He was 26 years old. Slim’s killer, the 22-year-old...
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
David Robinson Dies: Dog The Bounty Hunter Team Member Was 50
David Robinson, who served as the “right hand man” of bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman on the 2019 series Dog’s Most Wanted, died yesterday after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency. He was 50. His death was confirmed on Instagram by his ex-wife and co-star Rainy Robinson. Although Rainy Robinson did not provide additional details in her brief Instagram post, she told TMZ that her ex was on a Zoom call Wednesday when he had a medical emergency. Police and paramedics responded but their efforts at resuscitation were not successful. “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years,” Chapman told TMZ. “Until we meet again, brother.” More from DeadlineChristine McVie Dies: Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter Was 79Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85Irene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And FansBest of DeadlineFleetwood Mac's Christine McVie: A Career In Photos50 Classic Noir Film Gallery: From the 'Maltese Falcon' and 'Double Indemnity' to 'The Lady From Shanghai' & MoreHollywood Blacklist: 75th Anniversary Of The Waldorf Declaration - Photo Gallery
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet
Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
John Wayne Sought Revenge on His Stunt Double for Convincing Audiences He Had a Bald Spot
'Paradise Canyon' star John Wayne got revenge on his co-star and stunt double for not doing a better job of hiding his bald spot in a fight sequence.
